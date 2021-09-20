Boxer Manny Pacquiao joins Philippine presidential race

MANILA – Former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao made his way into the presidential race in the Philippines.

Mr. Pacquiao, the most famous athlete in the country, already holds a Senate seat, but faces strong opposition as a presidential candidate. He was previously chairman of PDP-Laban, the ruling party in the Philippines, before being ousted by a faction loyal to President Rodrigo Duterte, which the government accused Mr. Pacquiao of corruption.

“To government officials who continue to loot government coffers, you will soon find others in prison,” Pacquiao warned on Sunday when he announced his candidacy. “Your time is up.”

The constitution prohibits Mr Duterte from running for a second six-year term in the May elections. Instead he said he would be a candidate for the vice-presidency, in what some analysts have described as an attempt to avoid prosecution by the International Criminal Court. The ICC announced last week an investigation into the case of Mr. Duterte anti-drug campaign, which critics say has been marred by extrajudicial killings.