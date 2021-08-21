Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire

FINLAND, Minnesota (AP) – The US Forest Service closed the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeast Minnesota on Saturday as the state’s largest active wildfire threatens the 1 million acre property .

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness stopped issuing entry permits on Saturday, closing all grounds, bodies of water, trails, portages, campsites, canoe routes and nature entry points until August 27.

The boundary waters of the Upper National Forest are one of the most visited federally designated wilderness areas.

The Greenwood fire in the forest went unchecked on Saturday and had spread to about 14 square miles (36 square kilometers). About 250 firefighters were fighting the blaze.

Efforts are now underway to reach paddlers and hikers through the vast wilderness, Superior National Forest spokeswoman Joanna Gilkeson said.

“Right now we have rangers paddling the boundary waters to sweep people out of the areas, and we’re trying to do a systematic sweep,” Gilkeson said. Minnesota Public Radio.

Rangers start on the east side of the BWCA and move to areas in the west where a large shutdown order has been in place for over a month due to concerns about wildfires just across the way. of the border in Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park. This means that there are fewer visitors to the western parts of the wilderness.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had ordered residents of about 245 homes and cabins to evacuate the vicinity of McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Hwy 2 Corridor and north of Hwy 1 to nearby East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot Lake and Slate Lake. .

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Temperatures were lower on Saturday, humidity was higher and skies were cloudy – all factors that may help moderate the behavior of fires by blocking the sun from the forest floor, assists Clark McCreedy, a spokesperson for the team. multi-agency fire fighting.

“Nevertheless, it is already dry because we did not have enough precipitation in this weather last night,” he told the Star Tribune.

Rainfall on Friday and Saturday did little to help the firefighting efforts.

“Enough to calm the dust, a little more than that,” McCreedy said. “With fire, we are always at the mercy of the weather.”

Drought conditions in the western states, which stretch as far as Minnesota, are fueling around 100 wildfires. California has already exceeded area burned at this point last year, which ended up setting the record. In northeastern Minnesota, heat, low humidity and a dry forest fueled the Greenwood Lake Fire, one of many fires in and outside the boundary waters.