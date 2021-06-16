Botswana Says It Has Found ‘Third Biggest’ Diamond In The World

The 1,098-carat diamond is the largest gem-quality stone in the history of the Debswana company.

Botswana diamond firm Debswana said it had unearthed a 1,098-carat stone it described as the third largest of its kind in the world.

The stone, found on June 1, was shown to President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday in the capital, Gaborone.

“This is believed to be the third largest gem-grade discovery in the world,” said Lynette Armstrong, CEO of Debswana.

The “rare and extraordinary stone… means so much in the context of diamonds and Botswana,” she said. “It brings hope to the struggling nation.”

A member of the Botswana cabinet holds a gemstone diamond in Gaborone, Botswana on June 16, 2021 [Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP]

It is also the largest gem-quality stone in the history of the company, a joint venture between the government and global diamond giant De Beers.

The largest diamond ever discovered in the world was the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905.

The second largest was Lesedi La Rona of 1,109 carats – a tennis ball-sized diamond discovered in Karowe, northeastern Botswana, in 2015.

Botswana is Africa’s largest diamond producer.