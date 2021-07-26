Bosnian Serb politicians denounce ban on genocide denial

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) – Bosnian Serb political representatives have pledged to block decision-making in the country’s institutions to protest a recent decision by the highest international representative in Bosnia to ban genocide denial .

“We will not live in a country where someone can impose a law by simply posting it on their website,” Milorad Dodik, Serbian member of the Bosnian co-chair, said on Monday.

Dodik spoke after a meeting of leaders of all Bosnian Serb political parties to discuss the imposition on Friday by UN High Representative in Bosnia Valentin Inzko of changes to the country’s penal code. The imposed changes introduce prison sentences of up to five years for genocide denial and glorification of war criminals.

Dodik has said on several occasions over the weekend that Inzko’s decision should serve as a final boost to the secession of Bosnian Serbs’ land from the rest of the country.

In a decision released after their meeting on Monday, political representatives of the Bosnian Serbs said they considered Inzko’s decision “unacceptable and void”, announcing that they would face it by boycotting the work of the multi-ethnic presidency, of the country’s parliament and government.

Under the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement which ended the 1992-95 inter-ethnic war in Bosnia, the country was divided into a highly autonomous Republika Srpska ruled by Serbs and a federation shared by Bosniaks and the Croats. The two are linked by common institutions and all decisions at the state level must be taken by consensus of the three ethnic groups.

As the main international envoy overseeing the implementation of the peace agreement, the High Representative has been given the power to impose laws or fire officials who undermine the post-war ethnic balance and efforts to reconciliation.

In the immediate post-war period, the international community kept Bosnia on the path of reform, pressuring its leaders to accept painful compromises in return for financial and other support.

The story continues

But more than a decade ago, as international attention shifted to other global crises, Bosnia was largely on its own. This has encouraged Bosnian Serb leadership, Dodik in particular, to increasingly question the country’s continued existence and fuel ethnic tensions by downplaying or denying the crimes committed by their ethnic relatives during the war.

They denied with particular enthusiasm the significance of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, the only recognized genocide in Europe since World War II.

The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court for the former Yugoslavia have declared the murder of over 8,000 Bosnians by Bosnian Serbs in Srebrenica in July 1995 as genocide. But Bosnian Serb officials and neighboring Serbia refused to accept the designation.

The Bosnian Serbs also honored their warlord, Radovan Karadzic, and military commander Ratko Mladic as heroes, though both were convicted of genocide and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Hague-based court. Murals depicting Mladic and Karadzic can be seen in many towns in the Serb-ruled part of Bosnia.