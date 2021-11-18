Bosnia needs urgent action to prevent secession, analysts say

Aggressive diplomatic action and defense preparedness are urgently needed to deal with threats of secession from Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, analysts said.

Dodik, the Serbian member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, fueled the country’s biggest political and security crisis in 26 years with his announcement in October that the Republika Srpska entity will withdraw from key state institutions – including the armed forces – and will set up Serbian-only bodies in its stead, in violation of the Dayton peace accord.

The Dayton Accords negotiated by the United States and signed in December 1995 in Paris officially ended the war in Bosnia, but they divided the country into two administrative entities: the Serb-led entity Republika Srpska and the entity of the Federation dominated by Bosnian Croats.

Dodik threatened for years that Republika Srpska would secede and join Serbia, but his latest attempt to form a separate Serbian army has particularly alarmed the public.

It was the Army of Republika Srpska that committed war crimes against the non-Serb population during the international armed conflict of the early 1990s.

Dodik, who openly denies the Srebrenica genocide, announced his decision following former High Representative Valentin Inzko’s July decision to ban genocide denial and established war crimes – as well as glorification of criminals of war.

Serbian representatives responded by boycotting central institutions.

While Dodik insists this move won’t lead to another war, many are not convinced.

In a report to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) earlier this month, Bosnian senior representative Christian Schmidt, who oversees the implementation of the Dayton accords, called Dodik’s actions “tantamount to a secession without proclaiming it ”.

He said that “the prospects for further divisions and conflicts are very real” if the international community does not step in and act.

But the international community – like the European Union, which took over from NATO in 2004 to ensure peace and security in Bosnia – has barely reacted, apart from issuing disappointing press releases.

Ismail Cidic, head of the Sarajevo-based Bosnian Advocacy Center, told Al Jazeera that “empty words only encourage Dodik and his regime to continue their secessionist efforts.

“The red line goes down all the time. What was unimaginable for anyone to say, let alone do, in 2005 is quite normal today. In other words, Dodik is doing all of this because he understands that the international community is not going to react properly, ”Cidic said.

Punishments

On Tuesday, Bosnian media reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was considering expanding sanctions; Dodik has been on the United States’ blacklist since 2017 for obstructing the Dayton accords.

“Measures to unilaterally withdraw from state-level institutions or otherwise destabilize the Dayton peace accords will be met with appropriate measures, including consideration of sanctions,” Blinken wrote in a letter addressed to the three presidents.

But Cidic said additional US sanctions would not have much effect because the vast majority of Dodik’s business, which he owns with a partner, is tied to European or Russian markets.

“If the United States wants to have a stronger impact with any kind of sanctions, it should involve the EU,” Cidic said.

The EU did not come out in favor of sanctions on Monday at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had called for sanctions against Dodik, but the only favorable countries would be the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Hungary strongly opposed it, while other EU representatives did not have a clear position.

Kurt Bassuener, senior associate at the Democratization Policy Council, a Berlin-based think tank, told Al Jazeera that no one on either side of the Atlantic wants to adequately tackle the crisis by Bosnia, because “no one wants to admit how badly the policy has gone. for 15 years ”, referring to the idea that EU enlargement“ will make politicians behave like responsible and accountable democrats ”.

“To change policy now is to admit that you have been [messing] for a long time, which is the truth.

Bosnia has been a “potential candidate” for EU membership since 2003. EU-Western Balkans Summit Members fearful of migration made it clear last month that they would not be joining the bloc anytime soon.

Analysts say that as the EU has become timid, Russia will continue to fill geopolitical space – as it has for some time.

Russia

Supporters of Dodik and his policies, Russia as well as China have long called for the closure of the Office of the High Representative (OHR).

At the UNSC this month, for the first time, the Bosnian High Representative was unable to brief council.

Christian Schmidt was blocked by Moscow, which had threatened to block the renewal of EUFOR, the EU’s 700-man peacekeeping force. Schmidt’s office sent his report to UNSC instead.

The UNSC voted to extend EUFOR in Bosnia for another year, but only after – as requested by Moscow – the references to the OHR were removed, to gain approval from Russia and China.

For Majda Ruge, senior fellow at the Berlin-based European Council on Foreign Relations, the event was a turning point for post-Dayton Bosnia.

“The High Representative must present a plan for resolving the crisis, and the US and EU member states must fully support him in implementing this plan,” Ruge told Al Jazeera.

“The point here is not to give in to Dodik’s salami-cutting tactics, but to respond to any escalation with a credible threat of sanctions – sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans.”

Cidic said Russia has established strong ties and influence within EU governments.

“Otherwise, how to explain, for example, the many concessions and appeasement of Merkel towards Russia?” Cidic asked.

Security

For Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic, it is important that Bosnia joins NATO as soon as possible to ensure peace and security.

Evidence has also shown that Russia has been jeopardize the stability of Bosnia in an attempt to keep the country out of NATO, following attempts to sow discord in North Macedonia and an attempted coup in Montenegro in recent years.

In March, the Russian Embassy in Sarajevo warned that if Bosnia was to become a member of NATO, “our country will have to react to this hostile act.”

Bosnia, Serbia and Kosovo are the only states in the Western Balkans that have not joined NATO.

Serbia – an ally of Russia – and Republika Srpska remain opposed to such a move. Montenegro joined in 2017 and North Macedonia joined last year.

Bosnia is part of the NATO Membership Action Plan, a program for countries wishing to join the Western military alliance.

“We are ready to send the last ANP (National Annual Program) as soon as we see the end of this illegal blockade of the Council of Ministers,” Turkovic told Al Jazeera.

“So we are on the right path towards NATO but we need support and new momentum from both sides due to the more visible influence of other geopolitical actors in the region. security and stability.

Bassuener said Schmidt made it clear in his UNSC report that the ongoing crisis in Bosnia was a security issue, not just a political issue. As such, EUFOR must be strengthened in Bosnia.

There are currently 660 troops, while 5,000 are needed to fulfill the role of deterrence, according to their 2011 security study.

He added that the troops should be placed in Brcko, a strategic town in northern Bosnia on the border with Croatia, which separates the western part of Republika Srpska from its east.

For Cidic, pro-Bosnian politicians must prepare defense scenarios that include the police force and they should spark aggressive diplomatic action across the world.

Part of the reason the international community has reacted passively is that there has been “no meaningful response to Dodik’s actions on the pro-Bosnian side,” Cidic said.

“I guarantee that the OHR, the EU, the US and others would react within minutes in case the pro-Bosnian side moved on the ground, especially if this included the strategic positioning of the police and reserve forces. Our experience from the 1990s shows us that, ”Cidic said.