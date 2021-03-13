Born in Soviet exile, they could die in a Russian

NIZHNY ODES, Russia – Long lines of people waiting to buy milk, toilet paper and other basic necessities disappeared from Russia decades ago. But one line only grew longer – the one Yevgeniya B. Shasheva was waiting for.

For 70 years.

This is the time that has passed since his birth in a remote Russian region. His family was sent there in exile from Moscow for the height of Stalin’s Great Purge in the 1930s, when millions of people were executed or died in prison camps.

For the past seven decades, Ms. Shasheva says, she has waited to return home to the Russian capital.

A 2019 judgment of the Russian Constitutional Court ordered the government to make this happen, demanding that these “children of the gulag” – around 1,500 of them, according to some estimates – have the financial means to settle in the towns from which Stalin came. banished their parents.