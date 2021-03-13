Born in Soviet exile, they could die in a Russian
NIZHNY ODES, Russia – Long lines of people waiting to buy milk, toilet paper and other basic necessities disappeared from Russia decades ago. But one line only grew longer – the one Yevgeniya B. Shasheva was waiting for.
For 70 years.
This is the time that has passed since his birth in a remote Russian region. His family was sent there in exile from Moscow for the height of Stalin’s Great Purge in the 1930s, when millions of people were executed or died in prison camps.
For the past seven decades, Ms. Shasheva says, she has waited to return home to the Russian capital.
A 2019 judgment of the Russian Constitutional Court ordered the government to make this happen, demanding that these “children of the gulag” – around 1,500 of them, according to some estimates – have the financial means to settle in the towns from which Stalin came. banished their parents.
Parliament was supposed to discuss the issue last month, but the issue was dropped from its agenda. Now the process is completely blocked, leaving Ms Shasheva with almost 55,000 people in front of her in line for social housing in Moscow.
So she waits 800 km in Nizhny Odes, a town so far from the beaten track that wild bears regularly appear in the streets.
“In Russia, people are still living in Soviet exile,” said Grigory V. Vaypan, a Harvard trained lawyer who took Ms. Shasheva’s case to Russian courts. “Many people have lived there for 70 to 80 years since birth.”
The Russian state recognizes that terrible crimes were committed under Stalin, but it has become increasingly difficult to deal with them as the Kremlin seeks to call attention to Russia’s past glories rather than its pain.
In 1991, under Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, the government granted victims of repression the right to return to their homes. He also ordered the state to provide them and their children with housing in their place of origin. But after the collapse of the Soviet Union that year the country was in chaos, the government had little money, and the law was largely ignored.
Even though the country’s fortunes were turned around a decade later, with oil prices soaring after Vladimir V. Putin became president, there was little point in focusing on the issues raised by the brutal regime. of Stalin. So instead of helping victims return home as required by law, Moscow has transferred this responsibility to regional governments.
This resulted in a series of Kafkaesque demands: to qualify for social housing in Moscow, victims must first live in the city for 10 years, be paid less than the minimum wage, and not own real estate. As a result, the process of providing apartments to people for the most part came to a halt.
For Ms. Shasheva’s family, their background gave them a slim chance of surviving Stalin’s political terror. His father, Boris N. Cheboksarov, a member of a wealthy Swiss-born merchant family, had the type of status that was only a matter of time before he was targeted by the secret police.
The family’s forced exile began in 1937, when Mr. Cheboksarov was arrested in their apartment in central Moscow, where he worked in the Soviet food industry. Accused of being a Japanese spy, he was sent to work in a mine in the northern Komi region.
His father, who had attended the University of Lausanne, was also arrested and shot, also accused of being a spy for Japan.
Stalin had not yet put the prisoners to work to build a railroad to the Far North, so Mr. Cheboksarov had to walk hundreds of kilometers to his labor camp through the taiga forest.
In the mine itself, he and other prisoners worked “like slaves,” said Anatoly M. Abramov, 81, who lived near the camp as a child and is one of the few surviving witnesses.
Although he was released from the camp in 1945, Mr. Cheboksarov was forced to remain as an engineer, living outside his fences. There he met Mrs. Shasheva’s mother, Galina. Although she was taken to Nazi labor camps during WWII, the Russians accused her of collaborating with Germany and sent her into exile.
From the childhood of Mrs. Shasheva near the Stalinist camp, she mainly remembers the cold. Once, she drove with her father in a truck to a nearby town. The vehicle broke down and they removed its wooden parts to start a fire while waiting to be rescued.
“Otherwise, we would be frozen to death in less than an hour,” said Ms Shasheva, who speaks with her father’s Moscow accent despite having never lived in the Russian capital herself. The dire climate, with bleak winters and short, mosquito-spiked summers, also affected her health: as a child, she contracted tuberculosis amid poor local health care.
Such memories were put aside under Mr. Putin’s tenure.
From his debut in the Kremlin, he has emphasized the need to honor Soviet achievements – including his role in the defeat of Nazi Germany – and to downplay the parallels between Stalin’s terror and Hitler’s horrors. To ensure the preferred version of the story prevails, the Kremlin has pressed historians, researchers and advocacy groups who focus on research and memory of the gulag.
Pressure groups to help people like Ms. Shasheva have also come under increasing pressure. Memorial, the main civil society group on the ground, was declared a foreign agent in 2012. Yuri Dmitriev, a historian who discovered Stalin’s mass burial site in northwest Russia, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges that many consider baseless.
Ms Shasheva’s quest to return to Moscow has also been hampered by such efforts.
“The Russian government wants to control this subject,” said Nikolay Epplee, an independent researcher who has write a book on how governments deal with grim periods in history. “Anyone who does this independently is kicked out.”
In November, Russia’s lower house of parliament debated solutions for people like Ms Shasheva, but this led some lawmakers to complain that Stalin’s victims and their descendants born in exile were asking to skip the line for social housing.
The government ultimately opted for a proposal that puts the families of repression victims in a 20-year line.
Mr. Shasheva’s attorney, Mr. Vaypan, is leading efforts to amend the bill. His campaign to help the children of the gulag has drawn tens of thousands of supporters, including many civil society organizations.
Walking around the site of the former camp where her father was sent to work, Ms Shasheva said she had no choice but to keep fighting to get out of Nizhny Odes and to where she was. she considers her real home, Moscow.
Although she lives 800 kilometers away, Ms. Shasheva already considers herself a Muscovite. When she dreams of the city, she imagines herself getting lost in the whirlwind of busy streets.
“What I love about Moscow is how you can just walk into a crowd of people when it’s dark and see what’s going on,” she said. “I just want to feel everyday life. We don’t have it here.
Yet even if she does manage to find accommodation in Moscow, other concerns persist.
“I am still afraid that the repressions may return,” Ms. Shasheva said. “I realized that deep down, all of us victims of repression, this fear is ingrained within.”
