Boris Johnson’s ‘Global Britain’ gets off to a rough start at the G7 summit

The urgent need for vaccines has been heightened by the postponement scheduled for Monday of Britain’s plan to reopen, caused by the spread of a variant known as Delta among the unvaccinated population. On Sunday evening Mr Johnson left Cornwall as soon as he saw his guests so he could meet with advisers in London on the latest science on infections and hospitalizations.

“When you have a coronavirus raging around the world, a billion doses by next summer is not a deliverable worth mentioning,” said Jamie Drummond, who co-founded the advocacy group. One with Bono, the lead singer of U2. “By next summer, it’s a death sentence for millions of people.”

On climate change, where Mr Johnson had pledged a Marshall Plan-like effort to cut carbon emissions, the Group of 7 failed to set a firm date to phase out coal combustion power plants, one of the main contributors to global warming. The Prime Minister will have another chance to make his commitments in November at the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow.

Yet it is not the failure to reach global agreements that has tainted Mr Johnson’s Group of 7; such agreements are elusive at these meetings, no matter the host or the political atmosphere. It was Northern Ireland’s shocking intrusion into the proceedings.

Mr Johnson and Mr Macron had a tense exchange over post-Brexit trade deals for the region. British officials are demanding that the European Union change the current system – designed to avoid new barriers between Ireland, an EU member state and Northern Ireland – because it says checks on certain goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland is driving a wedge between two parts of the UK.

British newspapers reported that Mr Macron had suggested that Northern Ireland was not part of the union. The French president later said he never questioned “the integrity of British territory”, but insisted Britain must abide by the terms of the agreement it signed with the European Union in 2019.