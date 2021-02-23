World
Boris Johnson: ‘Very optimistic’ about meeting target of lifting Covid lockdown but nothing can be guaranteed, says Johnson | World News – Times of India
LONDON: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was “very optimistic” about achieving the government’s target of completely lifting the Covid -19 legal limits on social contacts by June 21, but admitted that nothing can be guaranteed.
“I’m hopeful, but obviously nothing can be guaranteed and it all depends on how we continue to be careful and follow the guidelines at every step,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to a school in the south London, quoted by Sputnik. .
Reaching the June 21 target, the British Prime Minister said his optimism was based on the success of the vaccination campaign.
“Because science has given us this way of creating a whole shield around our population, we can really look at this June 21 date with some optimism. This is how I would put it. I’m very optimistic that we would be able to get that, ”he said.
Sputnik reported that according to official data, more than 17.7 million people in the UK have already received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and the government hopes that by July 31, the entire population adult of the country will have the opportunity to get a shot.
When asked if those who had been vaccinated would receive a vaccine certificate, Johnson said the government would review it because “there are deep and complex issues that we need to explore.”
On Monday, the Prime Minister announced the government’s roadmap to emerge from the lockout in England, calling it a “one-way street to freedom”. “leaves the lock.
“We cannot escape the fact that lifting the lockdown will lead to more cases, more hospitalizations and sadly more deaths,” he told lawmakers in the UK Parliament as he announced his roadmap to lifting the lockdown. restrictions, according to CNN.
“No vaccine can ever be 100% effective, not everyone will adopt them and like all viruses, Covid-19 mutates … There will always be vulnerable people who will not be affected by vaccines”, had -he adds.
Johnson had told lawmakers the first leg would begin on March 8, as schools finally reopen across England, along with the return of limited outdoor social interaction, such as sitting on a park bench with someone else.
