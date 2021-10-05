Boris Johnson urges companies to help tackle shortages in Britain
MANCHESTER, England – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday rejected suggestions that Britain was in crisis, saying businesses need to do more to end fuel and commodity shortages that have plagued the country by raising wages , improving working conditions and training Britons to drive trucks and do other hard-to-fill jobs.
Speaking on the eve of his opening address at the Conservative Party conference, Mr Johnson said there was “no alternative” to the disruption that closed gas stations, left them supermarket shelves exposed and threatening to jack up prices for ordinary Brits. A crippling shortage of truckers was, he said, caused not by a lack of planning but by an economy which is recovering like “a giant waking up.”
The main backdrop to the conference was the disruption of daily life due to gas shortages now concentrated in the south of England and empty shelves in some supermarket shelves. Both are in part the result of Brexit, which made it more difficult to hire foreign workers and worsened the shortage of truck drivers. Monday the troops were put to work driving tank trucks to make up for the lack of truckers.
Energy and other prices are rising, stoking inflation fears, even as a bonus provided to many welfare recipients during the coronavirus pandemic is removed, and a leave system that has supported workers sent home ends.
The UK labor market has been hit by Brexit, which prevents employers from freely recruiting workers from the continent, as they once could. Mr Johnson and his allies, however, argue that it will improve the lives of workers in the long run as wages will have to rise.
Last week the government appeared to blame consumers for panicking fuel purchases, causing long lines and shortages. But Mr Johnson was forced to retreat by offering visas to foreign truckers and extend the time they can work in Great Britain. On Tuesday, he said only 127 visas had been issued so far.
Indeed, Mr Johnson and his Tory allies have doubled down on their policies, presenting shortages and supply disruptions following a rapid post-pandemic economic recovery in a country where many workers are underpaid.
He called on companies to step up investment in employees and pay higher wages, and there was speculation this week that among the measures Mr Johnson would propose in his speech on Wednesday was an increase in the minimum wage.
That message, and its resistance to increased immigration, might appeal to working-class voters who dropped out of the opposition Labor Party in the city center in 2019, went to the Tories and gave Mr. Johnson a landslide victory in the general election.
Asked by the BBC if there had been a crisis, Mr Johnson replied ‘No’, adding that supply chains reflect ‘the stresses and strains you expect from a giant waking up’.
Supporting his arguments against business, he said that for too long Britain had taken “a low-wage, low-cost approach where businesses don’t invest in skills, invest in capital or facilities “.
He singled out the trucking industry by saying: “The point is they haven’t put money into truck stops, conditions, pay, so there are no young people in this. countries which are frankly thinking at the moment of becoming truck drivers.
Critics have accused the Conservatives of complacency and of being out of touch with most people.
On Sunday, the prime minister appeared to shed light on fears that thousands of pigs could be slaughtered and phased out due to a shortage of meat packing workers. Great massacre pigs’ had so far not taken place, Mr Johnson said in a classic allusion to mass animal sacrifices, angering farmers.
Even some of the comments from the right-wing media have been less than flattering.
“For all his hyperbolic slurs at the unsustainability of Britain’s last minute supply chains, the sad truth is that we are at the mercy of a just-in-time Prime Minister. wrote Judith Woods in the Daily Telegraph, calling him “a straw man who seems to make decisions only when they are forced upon him by circumstances or a catastrophe”.
The government also tried to stem criticism that Britain had a police crisis, Home Secretary Priti Patel announcing an investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard by a police officer – a crime that shook the nation.
The Home Office said it would not be a legal investigation with the legal power to compel witnesses to testify, although it can be converted to an investigation if necessary. The announcement came a day after London Metropolitan Police said he would commission an independent review in its culture and norms, following disturbing revelations about how Ms. Everard’s killer used his authority as an officer to commit the crime.
Although Conservative Party activists met for the first time in person in two years, announcements from cabinet ministers have been relatively rare, suggesting some are reserved for Mr Johnson’s closing address.
