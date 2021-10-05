Boris Johnson urges companies to help tackle shortages in Britain

MANCHESTER, England – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday rejected suggestions that Britain was in crisis, saying businesses need to do more to end fuel and commodity shortages that have plagued the country by raising wages , improving working conditions and training Britons to drive trucks and do other hard-to-fill jobs.

Speaking on the eve of his opening address at the Conservative Party conference, Mr Johnson said there was “no alternative” to the disruption that closed gas stations, left them supermarket shelves exposed and threatening to jack up prices for ordinary Brits. A crippling shortage of truckers was, he said, caused not by a lack of planning but by an economy which is recovering like “a giant waking up.”

The main backdrop to the conference was the disruption of daily life due to gas shortages now concentrated in the south of England and empty shelves in some supermarket shelves. Both are in part the result of Brexit, which made it more difficult to hire foreign workers and worsened the shortage of truck drivers. Monday the troops were put to work driving tank trucks to make up for the lack of truckers.