Boris Johnson: Too early to say when Covid lockdown will end, says UK Prime Minister Johnson | World News – Times of India
LONDON: Too early to say when the national coronavirus confinement in England will end, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, as the daily deaths of Covid-19 reach new heights and hospitals are under increasing pressure.
Brittany on Wednesday released a new daily death record for the second day in a row, figures Johnson called “appalling.”
A prevalence survey, known as REACT-1, suggested the infections did not fall in the early days of the lockdown, although the government said the impact of national restrictions presented on Jan. 5 was not yet reflected in the numbers.
“I think it’s too early to say when we can lift some of the restrictions,” Johnson told broadcasters.
“What we see in the data from the ONS, in the REACT survey, we are seeing the contagiousness of the new variant that we saw arriving just before Christmas. There is no doubt that it is spreading very quickly.”
England’s third national lockdown saw bars, restaurants and schools almost completely closed, with Johnson attributing a sharp rise in cases late last year to a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus first detected in England.
As deaths increased, the number of new cases rose from a high of 68,000 on January 8 to 38,000 on Wednesday.
Johnson aims to vaccinate high priority groups by mid-February to protect the older, most vulnerable and frontline health workers, before considering whether restrictions can be relaxed.
Earlier, Education Minister Gavin Williamson said he hoped schools would reopen by Easter and had two weeks notice before restarting.
Ministers urged people to stay at home as much as possible to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and to give authorities time to deploy Covid-19 vaccines.
Meanwhile, the government’s top science adviser has described some hospitals as a war zone.
Joe Harrison, chief executive of Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said the hospital saw more than twice as many patients in the second wave as the first and currently had 186 patients with Covid-19.
“We believe that over the next week we will continue to see real pressures in our intensive care unit,” he told Reuters. “And then I hope we turn the corner and things start to improve.”
