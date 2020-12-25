World
Boris Johnson: the great British Brexit player – Times of India
LONDON: Boris Johnson knows Brussels intimately. Now he is definitely leading Britain out of the European project, armed with a commercial agreement four and a half years after making the biggest bet of his career.
The Conservative Prime Minister spent part of his childhood in the EU capital, where his father Stanley worked for the European Commission, and relived there as a journalist in the 1990s when he was confronted with big stories about the bureaucratic brawl.
It was perhaps understandable if he felt torn about the way forward in 2016 in Britain. Brexi referendum, which drew up a list of the pros and cons of EU membership before throwing its considerable political charisma behind the “leave” campaign.
Johnson’s influence and propensity for exaggeration helped tip the bitterly dividing campaign and he intervened last year to end the political paralysis that followed by taking control of the conservative Party.
While politics so far have largely appeared as a charmed procession for a man with a flair for the bombast and a colorful privacy, he has been personally tested like never before by the Covid-19 crisis this year.
Johnson, 56, was soaring after winning a resounding election victory in December, and his initial response to the outbreak skyrocketed his popularity.
But he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March and ended up in intensive care, attributing two immigrant nurses to helping him get him through.
The pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 70,000 other Britons, however, and Johnson is accused of lax leadership after a series of political reversals and, at first, inadequate preparation and testing.
Alexander Boris of Pfeffel Johnson was born in New York in 1964 to a high performing family, and his sister said as a child that he wanted to be “king of the world”.
After his early years in Brussels, he attended the elite Eton School in England before studying the classics at the University of Oxford.
In his biography “Boris Johnson: The Gambler,” published in October, journalist Tom Bower recounts the series of womanizers that ended Johnson’s two marriages and his occasional relationship with the truth.
Johnson is said to have at least six children, including a seven-month-old baby with his fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32.
But Stanley Johnson emerges from the most unsympathetic biography, with Bower recounting how young Boris witnessed domestic violence and suffered emotional neglect as a child.
The future prime minister first worked as a reporter for The Times, where he was sacked for making up a quote, then became a Brussels correspondent for the right-wing Daily Telegraph.
There he made a name for himself writing “Euro-myths” – exaggerated claims about the EU such as alleged plans to standardize the sizes of condoms and bananas.
Interviewed later by the BBC, Boris Johnson compared his reporting to “throwing these rocks over the garden wall” in Britain and observing its “astonishing explosive effect on the conservative Party“.
The experience gave him a “rather strange sense of power,” he said.
But his early years in politics did not go smoothly – in 2004 he was fired from the Tory shadow cabinet for lying about an extra-marital affair.
He rallied to become mayor of London, voting for Labor, in 2008, an achievement commentators attribute to his brazen refusal to abide by convention.
Even for an unpredictable politician like Johnson, his choice to support Brexit in Britain’s turbulent 2016 referendum was a huge gamble – and it took a long time to pay off.
When his team won, he was seen as an obvious candidate to succeed prime minister, but withdrew from the race after a key supporter betrayed him.
He was appointed Foreign Minister under new Prime Minister Theresa May, but resigned two years later due to his Brexit plan.
When she resigned after failing three times to get her divorce deal with the EU through Parliament, Johnson took over.
Within six months, he had renegotiated the deal, won an election and pulled Britain out of the EU.
“Those who did not take it seriously were wrong,” French President Emmanuel Macron said at the time.
But after promising to ‘do Brexit’ with an ‘oven-ready deal’, Johnson found the process of getting Britain completely out of EU embrace during an 11-month transition period. this year was not an easy one to sell.
The trade deal is finally done and Britain will now see whether Johnson’s huge bet that it will “prosper mightily” outside the EU will pay off.
