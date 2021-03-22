Boris Johnson soars in another storm over second ‘Brexit jet’ deal

A second brand new aircraft painted in red, white and blue with the Union flag is leased by the Prime Minister. – Twitter

Boris Johnson risked another argument over the use of taxpayer money after buying a second plane painted in the colors of the Union flag.

Downing Street confirmed on Monday evening that the UK had acquired a second plane, a six-month-old Airbus A321, after images emerged parked at Stansted Airport with red, white and blue paint.

The plane has been leased from Titan Airways and will be used by Mr Johnson, ministers and members of the royal family for short-haul flights.

However, a government spokesperson declined to say how much the rental agreement would cost when approached by the Telegraph, although they insisted it was “value for money”. Details of the contract are expected to be released later this year.

It comes just a few months after the Prime Minister accused of wasting £ 900,000 on a paint job of the RAF Voyager – known as the ‘Brexit jet’ – an Airbus A330, which will continue to be used for long-haul travel.

“The plane with its Global Britain livery will promote a strong image of the role the UK plays on the international stage when used by the Prime Minister, government ministers and senior royal household officials, ”the spokesperson said.

“It also offers good value for money compared to the one-off rental of private planes.”

The spokesperson added that commercial flights were “the preferred option” for ministers and that costs were “factored into all travel decisions”.

The move sparked a backlash from some MPs, with Stewart Hosie, the SNP’s shadow cabinet minister, telling The Independent: “It says a lot about the Conservatives ‘priorities of throwing taxpayers’ money into an economy. Conservative government private plane and Union Jack Paint. along with the imposition of a wage freeze in the public sector, cuts in universal credit and tax increases for millions of workers.

“The government needs to be clear about how much public money it spent on this second private plane – given that it doesn’t take long to spend almost £ 1million of taxpayer dollars on its first private plane – in the midst of a pandemic.