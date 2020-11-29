Boris Johnson set to miss UK 2021 deadline for post-Brexit US trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrive for a Cabinet meeting, in London, Britain October 13, 2020. REUTERS / Simon Dawson REUTERS / Simon Dawson

UK is likely to miss the mid-2021 deadline for a UK-US trade deal set by ministers earlier this year, experts and former officials told Business Insider Americans in Washington.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit maneuvers appear to have undermined confidence in the UK government within the new Biden administration.

Another major hurdle in the talks is the incredibly tight timeline to negotiate a trade deal from Biden taking office on January 20 – the UK’s de facto deadline to strike a deal is April.

“Can you negotiate a major free trade agreement in six weeks? It has never been done to my knowledge, “said Tyson Barker, a former State Department official in” the Obama administration.

“I really don’t think that’s a likely prospect,” said Heather Conley of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

In September, Liz Truss, the British Secretary for Commerce, said she wanted to get a deal approved by June 2021, when the Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) loses its power to expedite deals through the US Congress.

Experts and former officials have said it is doubtful the new Biden administration will have the time or the political will to approve a deal with the UK by April.

"I really don't think that's a likely prospect," said Heather Conley, senior vice president for Europe, Eurasia and the Arctic at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "In many ways the clock is going to run against a new administration that needs to get people confirmed."

President-elect Biden has said he intends to put national issues on the agenda first, meaning it seems unlikely he will prioritize complicated trade talks with the Kingdom United, especially when the two sides remain distant in negotiating positions on thorny issues such as US agricultural exports to Britain.

Additionally, Johnson’s Brexit maneuvers appear to have undermined trust in the UK government within the new Biden administration.

“The Biden administration will not even consider talks with the UK until it is convinced that the Good Friday deal is not disrupted by the UK’s deal with the EU “said Gary Hufbauer, former head of the US Treasury and senior fellow at Peterson. Washington Institute for International Economics.

The Prime Minister’s draft law on the internal market, a very controversial law which Senior Democrats say it could undermine the Good Friday peace deal in Northern Ireland, would prevent any progress in the UK-US trade talks if Johnson continued to pressure Parliament.

Such an outcome remains a realistic prospect if the UK and the EU cannot agree on a trade deal by next week.

“The catastrophic consequences of the Internal Market Bill continue to be felt,” Heather Conley said.

“Unless the House of Representatives is fully assured that there will be no disruption of the Good Friday Peace Agreement, I don’t think anything will move forward. I don’t think you can give those assurances by April, even though there is an agreement. “

Reports in the British press this week A “review clause” in UK-EU trade talks this week could also be a stumbling block in any progress with a UK-US trade deal, said Conley said, as they raise the possibility of the UK abandoning its commitments to the Good Friday deal.

Another major hurdle in the negotiations is the incredibly tight timeline to negotiate a trade deal from Biden taking office on January 20.

The Trade Promotion Authority – a law that gives the president the power to expedite trade deals through Congress – expires July 1. U.S. negotiators should give ATP 90 days’ notice of any trade deal.

This means the UK’s de facto deadline for concluding a trade deal is April 1, according to Miranda Lutz, senior partner at Global Counsel, in an article published in August.

Negotiations are unlikely to continue until President-elect Biden has appointed and confirmed a U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), which typically takes months. Robert Lighthizer, the current USTR, was not confirmed until May 2017, four months after Trump took office.

Once the new USTR is in place, the new sales team will also need some time to formulate their business goals, Miranda Lutz argued, which meant that negotiations with the UK could not start immediately.

“Usually, the USTR candidate is pretty far in terms of confirmation. Well below the State Department, Treasury Department, Commerce Department, etc.,” Gary Hufbauer said.

“The big question is capacity and timing,” Tyson Barker, senior researcher at the German Council on Foreign Relations and former State Department official in the Obama administration, told Business Insider.

"This administration has to have people authorized to complete negotiations, you have to confirm a US trade representative, and I can't see that happening until late February at the earliest. You are looking at a very tight window, as you have to conclude by April Can you negotiate a major free trade agreement in six weeks?

“It has never been done that I know of.”

