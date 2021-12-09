World
Boris Johnson orders Christmas party investigation as assistant resigns – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized and his advisor resigned on Wednesday after video emerged of senior assistants joking about a Christmas party in Downing Street last year when social events were banned under Covid-19 rules.
The leaked images appear to contradict more than a week of denials by Johnson and his ministers that a party took place, following newspaper reports that dozens of employees attended a rally night on December 18 2020.
The struggling leader, facing calls for his resignation from some opposition politicians during a heated parliamentary questioning session, vowed that “disciplinary action” would be taken if the investigation revealed that the rules had been broken.
“I understand and share the anger across the country that No 10 staff appear to be taking the lockdown measures lightly,” he said.
“I wholeheartedly apologize for the offense this caused … and I apologize for the impression this gives.”
Johnson added that he had been “repeatedly assured” that there was no party inside his No 10 Downing Street office and that no rules had been broken.
Johnson’s advisor Allegra Stratton, a former political journalist who was his press secretary when the footage was taken, quickly tendered her resignation.
The footage showed her jokingly referring to a “fictional party” as she prepared for a press conference.
In a tearful statement, Stratton admitted her comments “seemed to shed light on the rules” and said she “would regret those remarks for the rest of my life.”
“I understand the anger and frustration people feel,” she said, without specifying if a party was held.
leader of the labor party Keir Starmer told the prime minister that his account strained credulity.
“They knew there was a party, they knew it was against the rules, they knew they couldn’t admit it, and they thought it was funny,” he told the deputies.
“Does the Prime Minister think he has the moral authority to lead and to ask the British people to play by the rules?” He asked.
The country’s top civil servant, Cabinet secretary Simon case, will lead the newly announced investigation.
Case “has been asked to establish the facts on all of the events of (December) 18, and that is what he will start working on,” Johnson’s spokesperson told reporters. The team will “rightly” set their timetable, “but obviously we want it (a report) as soon as possible.”
The London Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday that they would not open an investigation because the footage “does not provide evidence of a violation of health protection regulations”, while also citing ” our policy not to investigate retrospective violations “.
The alleged party is the latest example of the government’s apparent hypocrisy over restrictions after several previous scandals, including that of the health secretary. Matt hancock resign in June for breaking coronavirus curbs during an affair with an assistant.
Incendiary footage shows Stratton answering questions at a rehearsal press conference on December 22 without the media presence.
The group laughs and trades jokes at a “fictional party” four days earlier that allegedly involved food, drinks, games and “Santa’s secret” gifts.
“This fictitious party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced,” Stratton jokes, joking about the “cheese and wine” trade and whether the Prime Minister “would tolerate” such event.
At the time, London was under strict restrictions and social gatherings indoors with two or more people were prohibited, while office parties were specifically prohibited.
The video, which leaked to broadcaster ITV News on Tuesday night, made headlines, garnered millions of views online and sparked condemnation from all walks of life.
Conservative lawmakers were among those calling for answers.
“It’s no laughing matter,” Conservative MP Roger Gale told the BBC.
The scandal echoes an infamous incident earlier in the pandemic involving Johnson’s chief aide Dominic Cummings, who traveled hundreds of miles to stay away from his London home during a lockdown.
With the Omicron A variant spreading rapidly in Britain, some Tory lawmakers have said the latest scandal will make reintroducing curbs “much more difficult”.
“The events of the past 24 hours make it probably almost impossible now”, influential backbench MP Charles walker told Times Radio.
But Johnson later announced new virus measures for England on Wednesday, including advice for working from home, the introduction of mandatory Covid passes for crowded areas and the wearing of masks in most public places. interiors.
