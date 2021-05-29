Boris Johnson married in stealth ceremony
LONDON – Just a week ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds sent friends booking cards for a wedding in July 2022, according to several British newspapers. But on Saturday Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds tied the knot in a stealth ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London.
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Sunday: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds got married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.
It was a characteristic dramatic turn for a relationship that had unfolded frenetically from the start.
Mr Johnson, 56, moved into his official residence in Downing Street with Ms Symonds in 2019 before his divorce from second wife Marina Wheeler ended. Ms Symonds gave birth to a son, Wilfred, last spring, just weeks after Mr Johnson survived a near-fatal fight with Covid-19.
This is the third marriage for Mr Johnson and the first for Ms Symonds, 33, who has recently come under scrutiny for her role in a costly renovation of the Prime Minister’s official quarters in Downing Street, which was originally funded by a donor to the Conservative Party.
The afternoon wedding, in London’s main Roman Catholic cathedral – less than a mile from 10 Downing Street – was held in great secrecy, according to The Mail and The Sun. Even Mr Johnson’s close associates were not notified before the ceremony. At around 1:30 p.m., according to The Sun, the church was abruptly cleared of visitors, and Mr Johnson and his wife pulled into a limo.
In accordance with the coronavirus restrictions, there were only 30 guests in the Byzantine-style church – including Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley – all of whom had been short-term guests. Ms Symonds wore a long white dress but no veil, according to The Sun. The couple’s one-year-old son was among the witnesses.
Although the wedding was not confirmed by Downing Street until Sunday, Saturday night’s reports received kudos from politicians, including Arlene Foster, the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, who said on Twitter: “A great well done to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on your wedding today.
Mr Johnson is the first British Prime Minister to marry since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822, his second marriage. But much of Mr Johnson’s relationship with Ms Symonds has seemed unorthodox by the relatively conventional Downing Street standards.
Mr Johnson, who was baptized Catholic by his mother, converted to the Anglican faith while in residential school. He met Ms Symonds, a Catholic and former Conservative Party communications assistant, when he was married to his second wife, Marina Wheeler, with whom he has four children.
Mr Johnson has never publicly confirmed how many children he has.
Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds revealed that they were engaged and that she was pregnant, in February 2020, a month after Britain officially left the European Union. This happy news was quickly overtaken by the pandemic, which made Mr Johnson one of the first victims when he fell ill and ended up in an intensive care unit.
Ms Symonds, who works for an animal rights group, also contracted Covid and wrote on Twitter about her fears during those days.
Most recently, she was embroiled in a fury over the expensive renovation of the couple’s apartment at 11 Downing Street. Conservative Party donor David Brownlow paid for part of the work, supplementing the state budget with £ 30,000, or $ 42,570, slated to redecorate the apartment. Mr Johnson said he had assumed the cost of the refurbishment when he was made aware of the arrangement.
On Friday, an independent government-appointed ethics counselor said Mr Johnson acted “recklessly” in renovating the apartment but did not violate the ministerial code of conduct.
