Boris Johnson married in stealth ceremony

This is the third marriage for Mr Johnson and the first for Ms Symonds, 33, who has recently come under scrutiny for her role in a costly renovation of the Prime Minister’s official quarters in Downing Street, which was originally funded by a donor to the Conservative Party.

The afternoon wedding, in London’s main Roman Catholic cathedral – less than a mile from 10 Downing Street – was held in great secrecy, according to The Mail and The Sun. Even Mr Johnson’s close associates were not notified before the ceremony. At around 1:30 p.m., according to The Sun, the church was abruptly cleared of visitors, and Mr Johnson and his wife pulled into a limo.

In accordance with the coronavirus restrictions, there were only 30 guests in the Byzantine-style church – including Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley – all of whom had been short-term guests. Ms Symonds wore a long white dress but no veil, according to The Sun. The couple’s one-year-old son was among the witnesses.

Although the wedding was not confirmed by Downing Street until Sunday, Saturday night’s reports received kudos from politicians, including Arlene Foster, the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, who said on Twitter: “A great well done to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on your wedding today.

Mr Johnson is the first British Prime Minister to marry since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822, his second marriage. But much of Mr Johnson’s relationship with Ms Symonds has seemed unorthodox by the relatively conventional Downing Street standards.