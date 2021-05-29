Boris Johnson married in stealth ceremony, reports show

LONDON – Just a week ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds sent friends booking cards for a wedding in July 2022, according to several British newspapers. But on Saturday Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds tied the knot in a stealth ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London, according to two tabloids, The Mail on Sunday and The Sun.

It was a characteristic dramatic turn for a relationship that had unfolded frenetically from the start.

Mr Johnson, 56, moved into his official residence in Downing Street with Ms Symonds in 2019 before his divorce from second wife Marina Wheeler ended. Ms Symonds gave birth to a son, Wilfred, last spring, just weeks after Mr Johnson survived a near-fatal fight with Covid-19.

This is the third marriage for Mr Johnson and the first for Ms Symonds, 33, who has recently come under scrutiny for her role in a costly renovation of the Prime Minister’s official quarters in Downing Street, which was originally funded by a donor to the Conservative Party.