Boris Johnson: Johnson of UK condemns ‘barbaric’ attack on Kabul | World News – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the “barbarian” bombing to Acceptance the airport claimed “many” victims, but the UK evacuation operation in Afghanistan will continue a little longer.
The United States said several Marines were among those killed when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans outside the airport on Thursday. Johnson offered his condolences to the United States and Afghanistan, saying the Americans “have very sadly lost their lives” and that there have also been “many Afghan casualties”.
He said Britain would continue the evacuation operation, even though “we are now coming to an end”.
He said that “what this attack shows is the importance of continuing this work in the fastest and most efficient manner possible in the hours left to us.”
Johnson did not say when the British effort would end. US forces must leave the airport by August 31, and missions from other countries will have to end before that date. Several countries have already announced the end of their airlifts.
