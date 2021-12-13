Boris Johnson is in trouble, the question is, how much?

LONDON – When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned his country in a televised address on Sunday night that a tidal wave was coming, he could very well have spoken about his own political future.

Mr Johnson’s reference was to the latest variant of the coronavirus, which is sweeping through Britain and prompting him to step up a campaign deliver 18 million boosters by New Year’s Day. But the prime minister faces a different kind of deluge: from a rebellious Conservative Party, a collapse in the polls and lingering questions about whether he or his staff flouted the very lockdown rules they imposed on the public.

The cascade of bad news is so extreme that it has raised the question of whether Mr Johnson will even cling to power until the next election. It’s a worrying turning point for a leader who has long defied political gravity, surviving scandals and setbacks that would have brought down many other politicians.

“It’s not the end for him, but I think it’s the beginning of the end,” said Jonathan Powell, who was chief of staff to Labor prime minister Tony Blair. “The problem is, these crises have a cumulative effect. As soon as he ceases to be an asset and the party faces an election, they will get rid of him.