Boris Johnson defends virus record after former aide attack – Times of India
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson On Thursday, he dismissed claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain’s response to the coronavirus and was unfit to perform his duties, denying an allegation his government oversaw tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.
Health Secretary Matt hancock also hit back after Dominic cummings singled him out for criticism in a devastating attack on the government.
Cummings, who stepped down as senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November, said the government’s slow and chaotic initial response and Johnson’s inability to learn from his mistakes meant tens of thousands of people had died needlessly.
“People didn’t get the treatment they deserved. Many people have perished in horrific circumstances, ”he said when testifying before lawmakers.
Cummings – whose key role in the campaign to get Britain out of the European Union helped propel Brexit support Johnson for Prime Minister – said Johnson was “unfit for the job” Johnson dismissed the criticism, saying “some of the comments I have heard have nothing to do with the reality”.
“It has been a series of incredibly difficult decisions, none of which were taken lightly,” Johnson said. He said that “at every step we have been ruled by a determination to protect life, to save life”. “What people want us to continue is to deliver the (reopening) roadmap and to try, cautiously, to move our country forward through what has been one of the most difficult times. which I think anyone can remember, ”he told reporters on Thursday.
Cummings accused Hancock of lying to the public and said he “should have been fired” for errors including test failures which saw patients with the virus being evacuated from hospitals to nursing homes . Thousands of people have died with COVID-19 in British care homes in the first months of the outbreak.
Hancock said “the unsubstantiated allegations of honesty are not true”. “I have always been honest with people in public and in private,” he told lawmakers in the Communal room. “Every day since I started working on the response to this pandemic last January, I wake up every morning and ask: what should I do to protect life? ”
Opposition Labour Party Health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth said whether or not Cummings’ claims were true, the government had questions to answer.
“These allegations of Cummings are either true, and if so, the Secretary of State (Hancock) is potentially breaking the ministerial code… or they are false and the Prime Minister has brought a fantasy and a liar to the heart of Downing Street ”, a- he declared. “Which one is this?” The UK has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest death toll in Europe, and experienced one of the world’s deepest recessions in 2020 as three successive lockdowns hampered the economy.
The government has said it will begin an independent public inquiry into its handling of the pandemic within the next year. Opposition politicians and families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 want it to start sooner.
A mass vaccination campaign that began in December has sharply reduced infections and deaths, although Britain is now relying on a new, more transmissible strain of the virus first identified in India. It is spreading across the country and scientists expect it to become the dominant variant in Britain, but they say existing vaccines appear to work against it.
Almost three-quarters of UK adults have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 45% have received both doses.
The government lifted restrictions in stages, with indoor dining, drinking and entertainment venues reopening last week, but social distancing and mask-wearing rules are still in place.
Hancock said it was “too early now to say” whether the remaining social restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus could be lifted on June 21 as planned.
Johnson said removing the remaining measures would depend on the extent to which the new variant leads to an increase in cases and the speed of the vaccination campaign.
“I don’t see anything in the data right now that suggests we need to deviate from the roadmap,” he said. “But we may have to wait.”
