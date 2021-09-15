Boris Johnson changes foreign minister during UK cabinet reshuffle

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson began a long-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, reassigning his Foreign Secretary and several other ministers in a bid to revitalize a government whose popularity now appears to be waning.

The biggest change came with the impeachment of Dominic Raab, whose post as foreign minister was seen as precarious after generalized criticism of its management of the evacuation from Afghanistan. Mr. Raab was appointed secretary of justice but also received the title of Deputy Prime Minister, softening the blow of a decision that will be seen by many as a demotion.

Mr. Raab’s position during the evacuation from Afghanistan had been further diminished by his decision to delay his return from vacation as the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Three other senior ministers confirmed that they had been removed from their posts: Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, Robert buckland, the justice secretary, and Robert jenrick, the secretariat for housing, communities and local communities.