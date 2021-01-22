World
Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister says new variant may carry higher risk of death | World News – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the new English variant of Covid-19 could be associated with a higher level of mortality, although he said evidence showed that the two vaccines used in the country were effective against it.
“We were told today that in addition to spreading faster, it now appears that there is evidence that the new variant – the variant which was first discovered in London and in the south-east (of England) – may be associated with a higher degree of mortality, ”he said at a point of hurry.
The warning about the higher risk of death from the new variant, which was identified in England late last year, came as yet another blow after the country was already backed by news from the number of new Covid-19 infections which was decreasing by up to 4% per day.
Johnson said, however, that all current evidence shows that both vaccines remain effective against old and newer variants.
Data released earlier Friday showed 5.38 million people had received their first dose of a vaccine, of which 409,855 received it in the past 24 hours, a record so far.
England and Scotland announced new restrictions on January 4 to stem an outbreak of the disease fueled by the new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus, which has led to a record number of daily deaths and infections this month .
The latest estimates from The ministry of health suggest that the number of new infections decreased by 1% to 4% per day. Cases were thought to rise by nearly 5% last week, and the turnaround gave hope that the spread of the virus was being curbed, although the ministry called for caution.
The closely monitored reproduction “R” number has been estimated to be between 0.8 and 1, down from a range of 1.2 to 1.3 last week, meaning that on average every 10 people infected will infect between eight and 10 other people.
But the Bureau of National Statistics estimated that the overall prevalence remains high, with around one in 55 people having the virus.
“Cases remain dangerously high and we must remain vigilant to keep this virus under control,” the health ministry said. “It is essential that everyone continues to stay at home, whether or not they have received the vaccine.”
Brittany has recorded more than 3.5 million infections and nearly 96,000 deaths – the fifth highest death toll in the world – as the economy has been hammered. Friday’s figures showed public debt was at its highest as a share of GDP since 1962, and retailers had their worst year on record.
