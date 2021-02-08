World
Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister Johnson confident in Covid-19 vaccines as South Africa suspends AstraZeneca deployment | World News – Times of India
LONDON: The UK government is “very confident” about the effectiveness of all Covid-19 vaccines approved for use by the country so far, despite South AfricaThe decision to suspend the deployment of the AstraZeneca / University of Oxford vaccine over fears that it will offer less protection against a new variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.
“We are very confident in all the vaccines we use and I think it is important for people to keep in mind that all of them, in our opinion, are effective in providing a high degree of protection against serious illness and disease. death, which is the most important thing, ”Johnson said during a visit to a coronavirus test kit manufacturing plant in the English county of Derbyshire.
The Prime Minister also noted that there was “good evidence” that the AstraZeneca / University of Oxford vaccine was effective in reducing the transmission of Covid-19.
Public health officials in South Africa said on Sunday they would suspend deployment of the AstraZeneca / University of Oxford vaccine over fears it will offer less protection against a new, highly infectious variant of Covid-19 identified here.
The decision was made after a new study showed the vaccine offered ‘minimal protection’ against mild and moderate Covid-19 of the strain first identified in South Africa.
More than 12 million people in the UK have received their first dose of vaccine since the rollout of the government’s mass immunization program. Public health officials in the UK are currently using the Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca / University of Oxford vaccines to inoculate residents.
