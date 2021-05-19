Boris Johnson: Australia trade deal is ‘huge opportunity’ for UK farmers

will chair a critical meeting of Cabinet colleagues Thursday morning at 8 a.m. to eliminate government red lines on the issue ahead of the latest round of negotiations with Canberra – Jessica Taylor

Boris Johnson signaled his support for a trade agreement with Australia which removes all tariffs on meat imports, insisting it would offer British farmers a “massive opportunity” to export their beef and lamb.

The PM on Wednesday weighed in on the feud engulfing his Cabinet, which is bitterly divided over the level of access to be offered to Australian farmers in a bilateral free trade agreement.

He will chair a tightening meeting of Cabinet colleagues Thursday morning at 8 a.m. to eliminate government red lines on the issue ahead of the latest round of negotiations with Canberra.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, backed by Brexit Minister Lord Frost and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, are inclined to agree to zero tariffs and quotas on agricultural products in order to secure a deal with Australia . They are in favor of phasing out tariffs over a decade, giving UK agriculture time to adjust.

However, George Eustice, Secretary of the Environment, and Michael Gove, Cabinet Minister, are concerned about a backlash from UK farmers who fear harmed by Australian imports of cheap meat. The two cabinet ministers would like a longer period of 15 years to eliminate tariffs, with some levies remaining after that date.

Mr. Eustice is said to have put forward a “compromise” proposal that would allow duty-free imports, but with quotas attached. However, former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer categorically rejected the idea, telling Times Radio: “Zero tariffs with quotas is not free trade, and it will not happen. Australia would never agree to that.

During the Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson was attacked by SNP and Plaid Cymru MPs who expressed concern over the impact of the potential trade deal on Scottish beef farmers and ranchers. Welsh lambs.

Ian Blackford, SNP leader in Westminster, warned that the “disastrous” proposals would throw Scottish agriculture “under the Brexit bus”.

Mr Johnson countered that Mr Blackford ‘grossly underestimates’ Scotland’s ability to ‘do great things with our free trade agreements, to export Scottish beef to the world’.

The Prime Minister added: ‘Why don’t they believe in what the Scottish people can do … Why are they so afraid of free trade? I think there is a huge opportunity for Scotland and for the whole of the UK.

Hywel Williams, MP for Plaid Cymru, accused Mr Johnson of “supporting Australian farmers” and urged him “to permanently exclude duty-free access for Australian imports of lamb and beef”.

The Prime Minister dismissed the issue, instead highlighting the opportunities for British agriculture that a free trade agreement entails and urging opposition MPs to be more “ambitious”.

He said: “I will support UK farmers and Welsh farmers in exporting their fantastic lamb to the world.” It is “shameful” that “not a single piece of Welsh lamb has passed the lips of Americans in the past 20 years” because of trade barriers, he added.

Later in the day. Ms Truss assured UK farmers “will not be compromised by unfair practices from elsewhere” under any future trade deal.

She told MPs on the Commons International Trade Committee that the government would “ensure in all agreements that we make British agriculture prosperous” and said she was “absolutely confident” that this would be achieved through the possible agreement with Australia.

The negotiators are “currently in a sprint to reach an agreement in principle at the beginning of June”, she confirmed. The hope is that an agreement in principle will be reached by the second week of the month, when Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia, is in the UK for the G7 summit.

Simon Hart, the Welsh Secretary also pledged that the deal being negotiated “will not harm British farmers or compromise our high standards”, while Downing Street said any pact “would include protection of the industry agricultural”.

Australia, meanwhile, has hit back at claims that a trade deal could bankrupt UK farmers, calling the suggestion “beyond the absurd”.

In a heavily-worded letter to Tory MPs, Australian High Commissioner George Brandis criticized “far-fetched claims” that a deal could lead his country’s beef and lamb to flood the UK market.

Accusing opponents of carrying out a “campaign of fear,” he said there was “no significant excess capacity” and added: “Almost all of Australia’s exportable beef and lamb is already claimed. “

He warned it would send a “catastrophic signal” if Britain “pulled the drawbridge” – warning that it could jeopardize efforts to reach the Comprehensive and progressive trans-Pacific partnership agreement, a bloc of 11 fast-growing Pacific countries. Joining the partnership is seen as a key prize after Brexit.

