Border security, a common concern for Pakistan and Iran: Rohani

The Iranian president calls for increased cooperation with neighboring Pakistan on the management of their border.

Islamabad, Pakistan – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for increased cooperation with neighboring Pakistan to manage the border of the two countries as well as the Afghan peace process, according to his office.

Rohani met Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday in the Iranian capital Tehran.

“Security is a common concern of the two countries, and the development of relations in this regard is imperative,” Rohani said, according to a statement released by his office.

The Pakistan-Iran border stretches approximately 800 km (497 miles) along the western side of Pakistan and eastern Iran, and has been the scene of several security incidents, primarily targeting Iranian forces in recent years.

On Wednesday, the two countries inaugurated a third border crossing at Mand-Pishin as part of an initiative to increase trade between neighbors.

“The opening of the international border crossing point at Mand-Pishin would facilitate the movement of pedestrians and improve bilateral trade,” said a statement from the Pakistani foreign ministry after Qureshi’s meeting with President Rouhani.

Rohani also criticized the presence of US troops in Afghanistan, calling it damaging to regional security and calling for greater cooperation with Pakistan on the stalled Afghan peace process.

“Iran and Pakistan, as two of Afghanistan’s most important and effective neighbors, should increase cooperation and interaction for the development of the peace process in the country,” Rouhani said.

Qureshi also met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday, with a move to establish more border markets high on the agenda.

“[Zarif] declared that the three existing border markets and the six that should be created will stimulate the border trade of the two countries and will have a positive effect on the well-being of the people of the region, ”the official Iranian news agency IRNA said.

The two foreign ministers also discussed “the fight against organized crime and the end of illegal immigration” across the border between Pakistan and Iran, IRNA said.

Speaking at an event at the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran, Qureshi also called on Iran to join a campaign by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight Islamophobia.

“The [Pakistani] The Foreign Minister appreciated Iran’s support for Pakistan’s initiative to fight Islamophobia, ”Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said after Qureshi’s meeting with Iranian parliament speaker Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf .

“It was agreed to act jointly on the issue of Islamophobia and to preserve respect for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).”

This week, Prime Minister Khan called muslim countries to unite in calling on European countries and others to criminalize insults to the Prophet of Islam Muhammad.

