Booster injections and revaccinations may be necessary. Pharmaceutical companies are planning it.

Scientists have long said that giving people just one cycle of the Covid-19 vaccine might not be enough in the long term, and that booster shots and even annual vaccinations might be needed.

In recent days, this proposal has started to sound less hypothetical.

Vaccine manufacturers are get off to a good start on possible new rounds of shots, although they seem more certain of the need for boosters than independent scientists.

Pfizer’s chief executive said on Thursday that a third dose of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine would “likely” be needed within a year of the initial two-dose inoculation – followed by annual vaccinations.

“There are vaccines like polio where one dose is enough, and there are vaccines like influenza that you need every year,” said Albert Bourla, the chief of Pfizer, in a statement. conversation hosted by CVS Health. “The Covid virus looks more like the flu virus than the polio virus.”