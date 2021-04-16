Booster injections and revaccinations may be necessary. Pharmaceutical companies are planning it.
Scientists have long said that giving people just one cycle of the Covid-19 vaccine might not be enough in the long term, and that booster shots and even annual vaccinations might be needed.
In recent days, this proposal has started to sound less hypothetical.
Vaccine manufacturers are get off to a good start on possible new rounds of shots, although they seem more certain of the need for boosters than independent scientists.
Pfizer’s chief executive said on Thursday that a third dose of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine would “likely” be needed within a year of the initial two-dose inoculation – followed by annual vaccinations.
“There are vaccines like polio where one dose is enough, and there are vaccines like influenza that you need every year,” said Albert Bourla, the chief of Pfizer, in a statement. conversation hosted by CVS Health. “The Covid virus looks more like the flu virus than the polio virus.”
Dr David Kessler, who is leading the Biden administration’s vaccination effort, told a House subcommittee on Thursday that the government is also considering the future. One of the factors at play is the spread of coronavirus variants and whether additional vaccination could better target mutant strains.
Mr. Bourla said that “a probable scenario” is “a third dose between six and 12 months, and from then on it would be an annual revaccination”. Moderna said this week that she is working on a booster for her vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson said her single-shot vaccine should probably be given every year.
Dr Kessler underlined the “high efficacy” of current vaccines, including against variants, but said the government “was taking steps to develop the next generation of vaccines directed against these variants if in fact they can be more effective.”
He was one of the few senior federal health officials at the House hearing. who implored Americans to get vaccinated and sought to reassure the nation that the three federally licensed vaccines are safe. They have said little about the restart of the Johnson & Johnson shootings, which the Food and Drug Administration has stopped to examine a rare blood clotting disorder.
Late Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they had scheduled a new emergency hearing for April 23.
As of Thursday, more than 125 million people in the country had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, of which around 78 million were fully vaccinated with the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose series from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
In February, Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, said they planned to test a third shot and update their original vaccine. The FDA said vaccine developers no need to conduct long trials on vaccines that have been adapted to protect against variants.
Moderna said on Tuesday its vaccine continued to provide strong protection in the United States against Covid-19 six months after being administered, and the company’s chief executive, Stéphane Bancel, told CNBC he hoped to have booster shots ready in the fall.
