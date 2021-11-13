World
Booster dose scandal, must stop now: WHO – Times of India
At a time when the speech on the boost of Covid vaccines started in many countries, including India, WHO called the distribution of booster doses “a scandal that must end now”. In August, the Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a global moratorium on boosters which he then extended until the end of the year. But, countries like Germany, Israel, Canada and the United States have set up recall programs. “It makes no sense to give reminders to healthy adults or to immunize children, while health workers, the elderly and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose.” Tedros said in condemning the storage and administration of recalls. .
Countries with the highest immunization coverage stock more vaccine, while low-income countries struggle to get even the first dose for their people. “Each day, there are six times as many boosters given around the world as there are primary doses in low-income countries,” Tedros said.
In India, with the government yet to appeal for booster doses and focus on increasing first and second dose coverage, many states and health experts have started to advocate for favor booster doses, mainly for health workers and the elderly who have been given priority to receive the vaccine.
WHO officials have pointed out that uneven vaccine distribution can pose risks not only to countries with low immunization coverage, but also to others, as economies open, restrictions are lifted and travel is increased. begin.
Noting that more than 100 countries still have not vaccinated even 40% of their population with the first dose of the vaccine, the WHO said that 550 million additional doses are needed to meet the goal of vaccinating at least 40% of the population. the population of each country by the end of this year.
