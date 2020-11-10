Boost: Asian stocks extend rally on vaccine hopes

Asian stock markets mostly rose on Tuesday, led by regional airlines, tourism and travel, as global investors applauded progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine that has boosted confidence in a global economic recovery.

Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with its German partner BioNTech SE, was over 90% effective in preventing infections, marking the first positive results from a large-scale clinical trial.

“If the vaccine proves to be safe, effective and widely used, business will likely resume at a much faster rate, eliminating the need for digital facilities,” said Margaret Yang, strategist at IG trading company, in a note. research sent to Al Jazeera.

“The rebound in the energy, financial and industrial sector as well as the drop in technology stocks reflect this expectation. A faster economic recovery and a healthier labor market may indicate less support for fiscal and monetary stimulus in the medium to long term, ”Yang said.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1% after hitting a 29-year high in early trading, and Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 rose 1.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1% at the start of trading, but there was marginal weakness in China as the CSI300 index slipped 0.24%. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan was 0.12% higher.

Shares of airlines, travel and tourism in Asia have benefited from optimism over the vaccine announcement.

Qantas Airways gained 8.6% to its highest level since March, Japan Airlines rose 17.6% and ANA Holdings rose 16.4%.

Shares of Asia-Pacific airlines were among the biggest gainers on Tuesday [File: Daniel Munoz/Reuters]

In Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airways stock jumped 14.9%, its best performance since July.

But a sign of the obstacles still awaiting those seeking a medical solution to the coronavirus pandemic, the Brazilian health regulator said on Monday that it had suspended clinical trials of China’s Sinovac vaccine after the appearance of adverse effects on the health.

“Markets will get ahead of themselves in the short term with vaccine news, but in the longer term it looks like they are going higher,” Ord Minnett adviser John Milroy said, from Sydney.

Energy overload

Oil prices also surged on vaccine news, registering their biggest daily percentage gain in more than five months, as vaccine news and an OPEC exit deal fueled optimism over a rebound in Requirement.

But some of that momentum has collapsed in Asian trade.

US crude oil fell 1.49% during the Asian session to $ 39.69 a barrel while Brent slipped 1.25%.

Some analysts have expressed doubts about how quickly the vaccine could be implemented, which would likely keep energy demand depressed in the short term.

“The sooner a vaccine hits the market, the sooner we can return to some form of normalcy in our lives, which would be constructive for the demand for oil,” said the commodities strategists at Dutch bank ING in a statement. research note sent to Al Jazeera.

“Realistically, however, a widely distributed vaccine is still some distance away, which means it is unlikely to change the demand situation in the short term,” said Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao in their report. note.

Early Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga tasked his cabinet to design a new stimulus package to help revive the country’s declining economy to offset the lingering effects of the coronavirus.

The best performance in Asian markets followed the positive overnight growth of the US and Europe.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.95%, the S&P 500 by 1.17% while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.53%. S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.47% in Asia.

Pfizer’s announcement propelled European equities to an eight-month high, building on expectations of more stable trade policies after the US election.

While stocks also rallied on assuming Democrat Joe Biden would be the next US president, the top Republican in the US Congress did not recognize Biden as president-elect on Monday, raising concerns about a sharp transition of power. .

Senator Mitch McConnell said in a speech that President Donald Trump had every right to investigate the allegations of election “irregularities”, but presented no evidence of fraud.

The Australian dollar fell 0.18% against the greenback to $ 0.7272.

The yen strengthened 0.3% to 105.03 per dollar, while the British pound last traded at $ 1.3174, up 0.09% on the day.

Spot gold added 0.32% to $ 1,867.6 an ounce.