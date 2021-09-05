World
Boom time for Afghan arms traffickers in the heart of the Taliban – Times of India
PANJWAI / AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban the takeover may have plunged Afghanistan into economic uncertainty and suffering, but the arms dealer Khan Mohammed make the most of it.
Sandwiched between a pharmacy and a general store, his shop in Panjwai The southern district of Kandahar province – the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban – is teeming with a new inventory.
Camouflage combat vests and cartridge belts hung from the walls like Mohammed showed his wares, including Smith & Wesson pistols and ammunition belts made in the United States.
Other pistols, grenades, walkie-talkies and jars filled with bullets lined the glass display case up front.
The end of the conflict led many gun owners to conclude that they no longer needed them, Mohammad said.
“People who have had guns at home for years bring their guns to us,” he said.
Mohammad also has an online client.
“We buy and sell them … Mujahideen, he said, referring to the Taliban.
“The Taliban won’t let anyone else take (the guns).”
Mohammad did not only have weapons, there were also accessories.
White Taliban baseball caps printed with the proclamation of the Muslim faith hung from the ceiling. The group’s flags were also on sale.
Another dealer in the dusty Panjwai Market, whose shop was adorned with large Taliban flags and photos of the group’s top executives, had more powerful offers.
They included assault rifles – AK-47 variants as well as US-made M4 and M16s – and even light machine guns.
For years, the Taliban have sourced weapons and ammunition on the black market. They also captured weapons and equipment on the battlefield and abandoned military posts, according to A and Western monitors.
And the recent collapse of the Afghan army has created a windfall of arms for militants.
In addition to a large supply of American-made infantry weapons, the new Afghan leadership now has equipment and vehicles, including humvees, armored personnel carriers, and at least one serviceable Black Hawk helicopter. walk.
The militants also profit from their booty.
The Taliban collect a wide variety of items from abandoned Afghan and Western military bases.
They captured Panjwai district in July as the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan accelerated.
In the local market, everything from building materials to metal trays salvaged from the district’s Afghan military base were for sale.
“We bought all these things from the Taliban after they conquered the Afghan army base,” said vendor Murtaza, who gave only one name.
“Now we take them to the market to sell them. ”
Sandwiched between a pharmacy and a general store, his shop in Panjwai The southern district of Kandahar province – the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban – is teeming with a new inventory.
Camouflage combat vests and cartridge belts hung from the walls like Mohammed showed his wares, including Smith & Wesson pistols and ammunition belts made in the United States.
Other pistols, grenades, walkie-talkies and jars filled with bullets lined the glass display case up front.
The end of the conflict led many gun owners to conclude that they no longer needed them, Mohammad said.
“People who have had guns at home for years bring their guns to us,” he said.
Mohammad also has an online client.
“We buy and sell them … Mujahideen, he said, referring to the Taliban.
“The Taliban won’t let anyone else take (the guns).”
Mohammad did not only have weapons, there were also accessories.
White Taliban baseball caps printed with the proclamation of the Muslim faith hung from the ceiling. The group’s flags were also on sale.
Another dealer in the dusty Panjwai Market, whose shop was adorned with large Taliban flags and photos of the group’s top executives, had more powerful offers.
They included assault rifles – AK-47 variants as well as US-made M4 and M16s – and even light machine guns.
For years, the Taliban have sourced weapons and ammunition on the black market. They also captured weapons and equipment on the battlefield and abandoned military posts, according to A and Western monitors.
And the recent collapse of the Afghan army has created a windfall of arms for militants.
In addition to a large supply of American-made infantry weapons, the new Afghan leadership now has equipment and vehicles, including humvees, armored personnel carriers, and at least one serviceable Black Hawk helicopter. walk.
The militants also profit from their booty.
The Taliban collect a wide variety of items from abandoned Afghan and Western military bases.
They captured Panjwai district in July as the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan accelerated.
In the local market, everything from building materials to metal trays salvaged from the district’s Afghan military base were for sale.
“We bought all these things from the Taliban after they conquered the Afghan army base,” said vendor Murtaza, who gave only one name.
“Now we take them to the market to sell them. ”