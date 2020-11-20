Books of the year

Each November, after the editors of The Times Book Review complete their major year-end issues, they immediately look to the following year. They start by creating a working list of nominees for the next iteration of 100 Notable Books – one to be published almost a year later.

In the following months, publishers add to the list, knowing all the time that they will have to do a ruthless winnowing at the end, up to 50 books of fiction and 50 non-fiction, spanning all genres. “It’s a lot of sorting and tough choices,” Pamela Paul, editor of Book Review, told me.

Today Pamela and her colleagues published the new list. The Times has published a version every year since 1968 (although the earlier ones were longer), and publishers say this often has a big effect on a book’s sales.

[The Best Books of 2020: View our full list.]

The 2020 list has qualities that are both timeless and timely. It includes novels that could have been released any year – by Hilary Mantel, JM Coetzee, Megha Majumdar, and Lily King – as well as non-fiction about Winston Churchill, Newt Gingrich, Malcolm X, and Ronald Reagan.