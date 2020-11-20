Books of the year
Each November, after the editors of The Times Book Review complete their major year-end issues, they immediately look to the following year. They start by creating a working list of nominees for the next iteration of 100 Notable Books – one to be published almost a year later.
In the following months, publishers add to the list, knowing all the time that they will have to do a ruthless winnowing at the end, up to 50 books of fiction and 50 non-fiction, spanning all genres. “It’s a lot of sorting and tough choices,” Pamela Paul, editor of Book Review, told me.
Today Pamela and her colleagues published the new list. The Times has published a version every year since 1968 (although the earlier ones were longer), and publishers say this often has a big effect on a book’s sales.
[The Best Books of 2020: View our full list.]
The 2020 list has qualities that are both timeless and timely. It includes novels that could have been released any year – by Hilary Mantel, JM Coetzee, Megha Majumdar, and Lily King – as well as non-fiction about Winston Churchill, Newt Gingrich, Malcolm X, and Ronald Reagan.
But the list also reflects the biggest themes of 2020. “Racial justice, immigration, ideological divisions, identity and economic disparities permeate both the fictional and documentary sides of our list,” says Pamela. There are books on violence against black Americans, the political alienation of white Americans from the working class, and more.
There are even a few books that do manage to talk about life during the pandemic, even indirectly – like Ben Ehrenreich’s memoir on Lonely Life in the American West. (And, yes, a more famous memoir, that of Barack Obama, also made the list.)
I will offer my own endorsement of the 100: “Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism”, by Anne Case and Angus Deaton. It covers arguably the most alarming development in American life, one that helps explain the frustration that runs through the country: in many communities, people are not live as long as their parents.
The next edition of the book review is the release of the 10 best books of the year on Monday morning. Readers can view the announcement here.
THE LAST NEWS
The virus
To an extraordinary extent, President Trump summoned Republican members of the Michigan Legislature to the White House, as part of his efforts to reverse the Electoral College process. President-elect Joe Biden leads Michigan by 158,000 votes.
Business leaders in Washington, DC and Wall Street increasingly appeal to the Trump administration to start the transition.
More Republicans pushed Trump back. Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican in the House, said Trump should concede. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, called out Trump’s attorney-rigging charges “Offensive” and “absolutely scandalous”.
And Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, a Republican, excoriated the president’s attempts to reverse his defeat. “It’s hard to imagine worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting US president,” Romney said.
Senator David Perdue, a Republican facing a January runoff in Georgia, make a profit from a Navy contractor’s stock while overseeing the naval fleet.
Other great stories
In the United States, the rate of HIV-related deaths fell about half from 2010 to 2018. Declines were smaller for women and black Americans.
American prosecutors refused to continue cases against thousands of people who were arrested during protests against police brutality this summer, concluding that protesters were exercising their civil rights.
Two fraud investigations – one criminal and one civil – on Trump and his companies are now looking for tax deductions took consulting fees, some of which appear to have been paid to Ivanka Trump.
The Ministry of Justice performed the first of three executions expected before the end of Trump’s tenure. Biden said he would work to end the federal government’s use of the death penalty.
General Motors has said it will push to introduce more electric vehicles by 2025. The company hopes to challenge Tesla, the current leader in electric vehicles.
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, one of the best shooters in the NBA, will miss the coming season after tearing his Achilles tendon in a pickup game.
And another story from the book: Douglas Stuart won the Booker Prize for his autobiographical novel “Shuggie Bain”, the story of the lonely gay son of an alcoholic mother in 1980s Scotland.
Morning readings
Modern love: The love of a grandmother fills the void for a writer who lost his mother at a young age.
Notable birds: A worker installing the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan this week came eye to eye with a little owl that accidentally got stuck in the branches. (The owl was thirst and hunger, but mostly fine.) And now that we’re on the topic: Central Park has a new celebrity bird.
Lives lived: Drew S. Days III was Solicitor General of the United States and the first black American to head the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. Born in the segregated south, he attended and then taught at Yale Law School. He died at 79.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Six word stories
At a Thanksgiving dinner over a decade ago, a magazine editor named Larry Smith made a suggestion to those around the table: they should each tell a story about themselves – in just six words. . It was a twist on a challenge someone apparently gave Ernest Hemingway once.
Smith’s family had fun with the idea that night, and he quickly turned it into a series of bestselling books. Most recently he wrote a Times Op-Ed, “The pandemic in the memories of six words.”
For Thanksgiving, I want to invite the readers of this newsletter to do a version of the exercise. In this year of pandemic, politics and more, tell us what makes you grateful, in just six words.
“The six-word form constraint helps us understand the essence of what matters most,” says Smith, “and I can’t think of a time when expressing gratitude was more important.”
He advises you to go in the direction you want: “You can express your gratitude for the great things in life (‘Cancer free after five long years’) or the seasonal joys (” The girl is having Thanksgiving now. with family “). Maybe you’re grateful for the current events (“Vaccines are coming – thanks, science!”) Or for a longer trip (“We all lived through our son’s teenage years”). “
You can leave your six words here, and we’ll be posting a selection in a newsletter next week.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
