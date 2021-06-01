World
Bombs in Afghan capital Kabul kill at least 10, injure 12 – Times of India
KABUL: Three bombs rocked the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday evening, killing at least 10 people and plunging the city into darkness, an Afghan government spokesperson said.
Two bombs exploded in rapid succession in separate locations in a western part of Kabul, killing at least 10 people and injuring a dozen others, the lawmaker said. Minister of the Interior spokesperson Said Hamid Rushan.
A third bomb severely damaged an electricity grid station in northern Kabul, said Sangar Niazai, spokesperson for the government’s electricity supply department.
The first two bombings, both targeting minibuses, occurred in a predominantly ethnic Hazara neighborhood in the capital, Rushan said.
The first exploded near the home of a prominent Hazara leader, Mohammad Mohaqiq, and in front of a Shiite mosque. Most of the Hazaras are Shiites. The second bomb also targeted a van, but Rushan said details were still being worked out.
Police cordoned off both areas and investigators sifted through the rubble.
No one claimed responsibility for the bombings, but the Islamic state The group’s subsidiary operating in Afghanistan has previously declared war on minority Shiites, who make up around 20% of the majority Sunni Muslim nation of 36 million.
The IS affiliate had previously taken responsibility for several attacks in May against Afghan power plants in Kabul and several other provinces.
On May 8, a car bomb and two roadside bombs exploded outside the Syed-al-Shahada girls’ school, also in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood, killing nearly 90 people, many of them female students. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but the United States has blamed ISIS.
The attacks occur while United States concludes its longest war by withdrawing the last of its 2,500 to 3,500 soldiers and 7,000 allies NATO forces. The last soldiers are due to be gone by September 11 at the latest, raising fears of increased chaos in an already deeply precarious country.
Violence escalated in Afghanistan even as the United States struck a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020 under the previous one Asset administration.
The agreement called for the last US and NATO troops to be out of the country by May 1. Instead, the pullout began on May 1 after US President Joe Biden announced in mid-April that America was ending its “eternal war.” ‘At the time, he said terrorist groups like al-Qaida and the Islamic State had been sufficiently degraded and there was no longer a need to maintain thousands of troops deployed in Afghanistan.
The deadlocked peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are set to resume in Middle Eastern country Qatar, said member of the Afghan government’s negotiating team, Nader Nadery.
The two sides have met intermittently since September 12, but progress has been slight.
“I still see no sign of meaningful talks by the Taliban on key issues to end this senseless war,” Nadery said.
Two bombs exploded in rapid succession in separate locations in a western part of Kabul, killing at least 10 people and injuring a dozen others, the lawmaker said. Minister of the Interior spokesperson Said Hamid Rushan.
A third bomb severely damaged an electricity grid station in northern Kabul, said Sangar Niazai, spokesperson for the government’s electricity supply department.
The first two bombings, both targeting minibuses, occurred in a predominantly ethnic Hazara neighborhood in the capital, Rushan said.
The first exploded near the home of a prominent Hazara leader, Mohammad Mohaqiq, and in front of a Shiite mosque. Most of the Hazaras are Shiites. The second bomb also targeted a van, but Rushan said details were still being worked out.
Police cordoned off both areas and investigators sifted through the rubble.
No one claimed responsibility for the bombings, but the Islamic state The group’s subsidiary operating in Afghanistan has previously declared war on minority Shiites, who make up around 20% of the majority Sunni Muslim nation of 36 million.
The IS affiliate had previously taken responsibility for several attacks in May against Afghan power plants in Kabul and several other provinces.
On May 8, a car bomb and two roadside bombs exploded outside the Syed-al-Shahada girls’ school, also in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood, killing nearly 90 people, many of them female students. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but the United States has blamed ISIS.
The attacks occur while United States concludes its longest war by withdrawing the last of its 2,500 to 3,500 soldiers and 7,000 allies NATO forces. The last soldiers are due to be gone by September 11 at the latest, raising fears of increased chaos in an already deeply precarious country.
Violence escalated in Afghanistan even as the United States struck a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020 under the previous one Asset administration.
The agreement called for the last US and NATO troops to be out of the country by May 1. Instead, the pullout began on May 1 after US President Joe Biden announced in mid-April that America was ending its “eternal war.” ‘At the time, he said terrorist groups like al-Qaida and the Islamic State had been sufficiently degraded and there was no longer a need to maintain thousands of troops deployed in Afghanistan.
The deadlocked peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are set to resume in Middle Eastern country Qatar, said member of the Afghan government’s negotiating team, Nader Nadery.
The two sides have met intermittently since September 12, but progress has been slight.
“I still see no sign of meaningful talks by the Taliban on key issues to end this senseless war,” Nadery said.