Bomb targeting car of Islamist leader kills six in Pakistan – Times of India

It was not known who was behind Shaman’s attack. AP Photo

QUETTA: Six people were killed and several others injured on Friday when a powerful roadside bomb exploded near a vehicle carrying a local leader of an Islamist political party in Pakistan police and a government spokesperson said.

It was not known who was behind the attack in Shaman , a town in the southwest Balochistan Province.

Local police chief Abdul Bashir said the attack took place when Abdul Qadir | , local leader of a faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, was on his way to attend a rally in support of the Palestinian people.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack and police said they were still investigating.

Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesperson for the provincial government of Balochistan, tweeted a condemnation of the explosion. It happened as Pakistanis across the country gathered for anti-Israel rallies.

Pakistan is one of the few countries that does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The bombing came hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hailed a ceasefire between Israel and the militant Hamas group that rules Gaza. Pakistan wants a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question.

Quetta is the capital of Balochistan province, and Balochistan’s security forces have battled an insurgency for more than a decade. The Baloch separatists demand complete autonomy or a massive share of the inhabitants of the gas and mineral resources of the province.

Pakistani Taliban and other activists are also present.