Bomb hits World War I memorial at Saudi cemetery – Times of India
JEDDAH: A bomb hit a commemoration of the First World War in which Western diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday, leaving at least two people injured in the second assault on diplomatic missions in recent weeks, officials said.
The attack on a non-Muslim cemetery comes less than a month after a guard at the French consulate in Jeddah was injured by a Saudi citizen wielding a knife, amid anger among Muslim nations over the satirical cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
Diplomats from France, Greece, Italy, Great Britain and the United States were present at the Armistice Commemoration ceremony for the day in the Red Sea port city, according to a joint statement from their embassies condemning the “cowardly attack”.
<< The annual ceremony to commemorate the end of the First World War at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, in the presence of several consulates, including that of France, was the subject this morning of an IS attack (explosive device improvised), which injured several people, "the French Foreign Ministry said.
A Greek policeman residing in the kingdom was among the wounded, a Greek diplomatic source told AFP.
A British citizen was also reportedly injured.
A Saudi policeman was slightly injured, state television Ekhbariya added, citing the governor of the Mecca region, where Jeddah is located.
“The (Saudi) security services will open an investigation into an incident of aggression at a gathering of a number of consuls in Jeddah,” Ekhbariya said.
The bomb triggered panic when it went off while the French consul was delivering a speech at the ceremony, eyewitness Nadia Chaaya said.
“At the end of the speech, we heard an explosion. We didn’t quite get it at first, but then we realized we were the target,” Chaaya told BFMTV.
“We were panicking and worried that there would be a second explosion. We left the cemetery and went out into the street and everyone separated.”
The roads leading to the cemetery in central Jeddah were blocked by Saudi traffic police, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
While condemning the “shameful” attack, the embassies of the countries involved in the commemoration praised “the courageous Saudi first responders who helped those present at the scene.”
the European Union The delegation in the kingdom also thanked the Saudi emergency services, while urging the local authorities to conduct a “rapid and thorough investigation” into the attack.
“I have no doubt that the Saudi authorities will investigate this attack and prosecute those responsible for this cowardly act,” James Cleverly, British Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said on Twitter.
The French embassy in Riyadh has urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise “extreme vigilance” since the attack on the Jeddah consulate on October 29, the same day a man armed with a knife killed three people in a church in Nice in the south of France.
Several countries are celebrating the 102nd anniversary of the armistice signed by Germany and the allied countries to end the war.
Macron has vigorously defended the right to publish cartoons considered offensive by some, including cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad printed by a French satirical magazine Charlie hebdo.
The Charlie Hebdo cartoons were shown by French history teacher Samuel Paty to students in a free speech class, which led to his beheading outside Paris on October 16 as a result of an online campaign from parents angry with their choice of course material.
Macron’s position angered many Muslims, sparking protests in several countries in which portraits of the French president were burned, and a campaign to boycott French products.
Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight of the region – home to Islam’s holiest sites – criticized the cartoons, saying it rejects “any attempt to link Islam and terrorism”, but does not condemn not the French leaders.
Riyadh also “strongly” condemned last month’s attack in Nice.
Macron hosted a summit of EU leaders on Tuesday to work out a common approach to tackling Islamist radicalism after four people were killed in a shootout in the heart of Vienna last week.
