Bomb attack hits Shiite procession in Pakistan, killing at least 3 – Times of India
MULTAN: A powerful roadside bomb exploded among a procession of Shia Muslims in central Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least three and injuring more than 50, local police said.
Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing to the site of the explosion. Several injured were seen waiting for help along a road in the deeply conservative town of Bahawalnagar in the east Punjab Province, where the attack took place.
City police officer Mohammad Asad and Shiite leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed the bombardment. Witnesses said tensions were now high in the city, with Shiites protesting the attack and demanding retaliation.
Shafqat said the explosion occurred as the motorcade passed through a crowded neighborhood known as the Muhajir Colony. He condemned the attack and urged the government to further strengthen security during these processions, which are also taking place in other parts of the country.
Communications in the region were difficult, as authorities suspended mobile phone service across the country a day before the Shiites. Achoura Festival.
Annual commemoration mourns the 7th century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein, one of the Shiites Islamthe most beloved saints.
For Shiites, the memory of Hussein is a moving event that sees many believers mourn his death during the Battle of Kerbala in present-day Iraq. During the Ashura processions, which take place across the world, many participants beat their backs with chains, flogging themselves in a symbolic expression of regret that they couldn’t help Hussein before his martyrdom.
Shiites are a minority in predominantly Sunni Muslim Pakistan, where extremist Sunni Muslims view them as apostates deserving of death.
