Bolsonaro’s sudden commitment to protect the Amazon met with skepticism

This story was produced in partnership with the Rainforest Investigations Network at the Pulitzer Center.

RIO DE JANEIRO – As the Biden administration rallies the international community to curb global warming at a climate change summit this week, Brazil pledges to play a vital role, going so far as to pledge to end to illegal deforestation by 2030.

There’s a catch: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants the international community to pledge billions of dollars to fund conservation initiatives.

And donors are reluctant to provide money, as Brazil, under the Bolsonaro administration, has been busy doing the opposite of conservation, destroying the country’s environmental protection system, undermining the rights of people. indigenous peoples and defending industries leading to the destruction of the rainforest.