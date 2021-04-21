Bolsonaro’s sudden commitment to protect the Amazon met with skepticism
This story was produced in partnership with the Rainforest Investigations Network at the Pulitzer Center.
RIO DE JANEIRO – As the Biden administration rallies the international community to curb global warming at a climate change summit this week, Brazil pledges to play a vital role, going so far as to pledge to end to illegal deforestation by 2030.
There’s a catch: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants the international community to pledge billions of dollars to fund conservation initiatives.
And donors are reluctant to provide money, as Brazil, under the Bolsonaro administration, has been busy doing the opposite of conservation, destroying the country’s environmental protection system, undermining the rights of people. indigenous peoples and defending industries leading to the destruction of the rainforest.
“He wants new money without real constraints,” said Marcio Astrini, who heads the Climate Observatory, an environmental protection organization in Brazil. “This is not a trustworthy government: not on democracy, not on the coronavirus and even less on the Amazon.”
For two years, Mr Bolsonaro seemed indifferent to his reputation as an environmental villain.
Under Mr Bolsonaro’s watch, deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, by far the largest in the world, has reached the highest level level in over a decade. The destruction, which was sparked by loggers clearing land for cattle grazing and illegal mining operations, sparked global outrage in 2019 as Huge forest fires raged for weeks.
The Trump administration has turned a blind eye to Brazil’s environmental record under the leadership of Mr. Bolsonaro, a close ally of the former US president.
After the White House changed hands in January, the United States began to pressure Brazil to curb deforestation, joining the European Union, Norway and others by warning that the deterioration of its reputation is hampering the country’s economic potential.
“We want to see real results,” Todd Chapman, the US ambassador to Brazil, told a group of Brazilian business leaders earlier this month. “Illegal loggers and miners, all this illegal activity, why do you want to foot the bill for this?”
Shortly after President Biden took office, senior officials in his administration began meeting with Mr Bolsonaro’s Environment Minister Ricardo Salles in a bid to find common ground ahead of the meeting. on the climate this month.
The closed-door meetings have been viewed with apprehension by environmentalists, who are deeply suspicious of the Bolsonaro administration. The talks sparked frantic campaigns from activists keen to warn US officials not to trust the Brazilian government.
Americans were also to smooth the feathers that had been ruffled during the presidential campaign. After Mr Biden said in a debate that he would seek to raise $ 20 billion to save the Amazon, Mr Bolsonaro bristled, calling him a “cowardly threat to our territorial and economic integrity.”
Still, the Brazilian president adopted a much more conciliatory tone in a seven-page letter he sent to Mr. Biden earlier this month.
“We have a great challenge ahead of us with increasing rates of deforestation in the Amazon,” Bolsonaro wrote in the April 14 letter, which argues that Brazil’s reputation as an environmental villain is underserved.
Meeting this challenge, added the Brazilian leader, will require “massive investment”.
For starters, Mr Salles said in an interview in March, the government would be happy to get the $ 20 billion proposed by Mr Biden, calling the sum “commensurate with the challenges we have in the Amazon.”
If the international community steps in, said Salles, “we will align a series of actions that can bring quick results.”
Mr Bolsonaro’s new commitment to the fight against deforestation – which effectively restores a commitment by the Brazilian government that his administration had abandoned – also comes as his government is in the grip of a deepening health and economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to kill thousands of people. of Brazilians every day.
The about-face and demand for up-front cash has been met with skepticism among foreign diplomats in Brazil and environmentalists, who argue that Brazil’s only real deficit is political will.
European and British diplomats have been working for months to pressure the Bolsonaro administration to commit to protecting the environment ahead of the UN climate summit in November.
Suely Araújo, former head of Ibama, Brazil’s main environmental protection agency, said the government had access to hundreds of millions of dollars that could be spent on conservation efforts as soon as possible.
They include a fund for Amazon’s protection efforts that Norway and Germany froze in 2019 after Mr Bolsonaro’s government criticized some of the projects and dismantled guarantees to ensure the money was used efficiently.
“The government’s recklessness in asking for resources from abroad is striking,” said Ms. Araújo. “Why isn’t he using the money that’s there?”
Environmental and indigenous organizations have expressed deep skepticism over Mr Bolsonaro’s stated willingness to tackle deforestation and have warned international donors to refrain from giving the Brazilian government money they fear will be used to undermine the protection of the environment.
In recent weeks, environmentalists have sounded the alarm, and celebrities – including Brazilian singer Caetano Veloso and American actor Leonardo DiCaprio – signed a letter this expressed “deep concern” about the talks.
There is no indication that the Biden administration is considering offering to fund deforestation efforts on a significant scale, which would require congressional support.
Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said last week that the United States did not plan to announce a bilateral deal with Brazil at this week’s climate summit.
“We want to see a clear commitment to end illegal deforestation, tangible measures to strengthen the effective enforcement of illegal deforestation, and a political signal that illegal deforestation and encroachment will not be tolerated,” she told reporters last week.
Ms Psaki added that the United States believes it is “realistic for Brazil to achieve real deforestation reduction by the end of the 2021 fire season” in the Amazon, which usually begins around August.
Experts say there is little to be optimistic about.
The annual budget plan that the Bolsonaro administration recently submitted to Congress includes the lowest level of funding for environmental agencies in two decades, according to an analysis by the Climate Observatory.
After the country’s vice president, Hamilton Mourão, announced the first government objective For reducing deforestation earlier this month, experts pointed out that meeting this target would leave Brazil by the end of 2022 with a level of deforestation 16% higher than what Bolsonaro inherited. in 2019.
Bolsonaro administration backs bill that would grant amnesty to land grabbers, a move that would open up at least part of the Amazon florida size largely unregulated development. Another initiative it’s urgent in Congress make it easier for companies to obtain environmental licenses and pave the way for legal mining operations in indigenous territories.
And there is deep mistrust of Mr Salles among environmentalists and officials on the ground. A senior Amazon federal police official recently accused the minister of obstructing a law enforcement operation against illegal loggers.
Private sector leaders are among the most concerned about the government’s environmental record. Although China buys nearly a third of Brazil’s exports, Americans are critical investors in companies whose supply chains are vulnerable to deforestation.
In an open letter, executives from dozens of major Brazilian companies, including meat processor JBS and Bank Itaú, urged the government to set more ambitious carbon reduction targets.
“Any work that reduces illegal deforestation benefits the private sector,” said Marcello Brito, president of the Brazilian Association of Agribusiness, which was among the signatories. “What I fear is a boycott of the market.”
This is a prospect that Mr. Chapman, the American ambassador, emphasized.
“If things aren’t going well, it’s not about what’s going on with the US government, it’s about what’s going on in the world,” he said. “Many companies in the United States now their shareholders are demanding a response.”
Source link