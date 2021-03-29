Bolsonaro, under pressure from COVID crisis, reshuffles cabinet

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has replaced six ministers in a sweeping cabinet reshuffle that comes as the far-right leader faces off mounting pressure to report on his government’s handling of a growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the changes, Carlos Alberto Franco França has been appointed as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and Walter Souza Braga Netto has been confirmed as the new Minister of Defense, Bolsonaro’s press office said in a statement Monday evening.

They replace Ernesto Araújo and Fernando Azevedo e Silva respectively.

The announcement came after earlier reports that Araújo, a staunch ally of Bolsonaro, and Azevedo e Silva had resigned.

Bolsonaro, a COVID-19 skeptic who dismissed the need for public health measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, has been widely criticized amid a second wave of COVID-19 infections that has pushed hospitals to the brink.

More than 312,000 people have died in Brazil from COVID-19, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, while the country has reported more than 12.5 million infections – after the United States.

Brazil’s health ministry said on Monday 1,660 coronavirus-related deaths and 38,927 new cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, as experts warned this week that young Brazilians were particularly affected.

Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew, reporting from Rio de Janeiro, said Bolsonaro has yet to speak publicly about the cabinet changes.

“There is increasing pressure on the president due to the mismanagement of the pandemic,” she said.

The departure of Azevedo e Silva came as a surprise, given that there were no exit rumors or rumblings of discontent.

The president has placed current and former military officials at all levels of his government.

“During this time, I have preserved the armed forces as state institutions,” Azevedo e Silva wrote in a ministry statement. “I am leaving with the certainty of a mission accomplished.”

More than 312,000 people have died from coronavirus in Brazil [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Bolsonaro also appointed Army General Luiz Eduardo Ramos as his new Chief of Staff and Police Commander Anderson Torres as Minister of Justice on Monday, and appointed a new attorney general and government secretary.

Earlier this month, the President replaced Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty general who had overseen most of the coronavirus response. He has been widely blamed for a slow and erratic vaccination schedule.

Brazil’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters news agency on Araújo’s departure.

The former minister had angered senior lawmakers, who had increasingly spoken out in calling for his replacement and angered by Araújo’s long-standing criticism of China.

His support for former US President Donald Trump was also seen as an obstacle to persuading the Biden administration to help Brazil secure essential coronavirus vaccines.

Also on Monday, the Brazilian Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga said he would meet with U.S. Ambassador Todd Chapman on Tuesday to try to secure faster delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

The country has reached an agreement to receive 100 million doses this year, but the first delivery of two million jabs is not expected until May.

“We are very committed to getting faster delivery, an exchange, because the Americans are not going to release any vaccines until they have vaccinated their entire population, but they are ready to do an exchange,” Queiroga said. .