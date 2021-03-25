World
Bolsonaro under fire as Brazil kills 300,000 from virus – Times of India
SAO PAULO: A few kilometers from the Brazilian presidential palace, the bodies of Covid-19 victims were placed on the floors of hospitals with overflowing morgues. Lawmakers have responded to calls for panicked constituents across the country, where thousands of people were waiting for intensive care beds, and they had no effective health minister to turn to on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a smiling president Jair Bolsonaro met hundreds of supporters to distribute pieces of green and yellow cake on the occasion of his 66th birthday. The mood was jubilant even as the country neared a dark stage of the coronavirus.
Brazil was in political disarray as it exceeded 300,000 deaths from the virus on Wednesday evening. Enemies and allies are imploring the president to change course to stem a recent spike in daily deaths representing nearly a third of the world total.
Bolsonaro this month began to shift his rhetoric about the value of vaccines but continues to deny restrictions on activities he describes as an infringement of personal freedom and continues to promote unproven COVID-19 cures.
“ Should I change my story? Should I become more malleable? Should I give in? Do what the vast majority do? ” Bolsonaro said Monday during a ceremony at the presidential palace. “ If I am convinced to do otherwise, I will. But I haven’t been convinced yet. We need to fight the virus, not the president. ”
Lawmakers have looked for ways to prevail over Bolsonaro. As hospital systems crumble and crucial supplies dry up, four lower house lawmakers told The Associated Press their constituents called them his “ accomplices. ” Two are members of allied parties and spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely.
“ There is a lot of solidarity, but everything has its limit. Everything, ” the president of the house, Bolsonaro’s ally Arthur Lira, told Congress on Wednesday afternoon. “ The political remedies of Congress are known and they are all bitter. Some, fatal. ”
Opposition Senator Alessandro Vieira, who is recovering from COVID-19 at home, said the Senate president would not be able to delay a congressional investigation for much longer. Another prominent senator from a centrist party, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely, predicts the chamber will open an investigation next month. This could further hurt Bolsonaro’s popularity ahead of his 2022 re-election bid.
Bolsonaro has made some overtures to show he takes the pandemic seriously – a year after first declaring it a ‘little flu’. Tuesday night, hours after Brazil released a one-day record, it delivered a national address to blame. variants for the more aggressive spread of the virus and to defend the actions of his administration to sign agreements for more than 500 million doses of the vaccine.
“ We will make 2021 the year of vaccination, ” said Bolsonaro, who until recently cast doubt on the effectiveness of some vaccines while flatly rejecting offers from some producers. Most of the vaccines his health ministry has obtained will not reach Brazilian arms until the second half of 2021. His speech was met with fierce protests in major cities, including the capital Brasilia.
Earlier the same day, the country’s fourth pandemic health minister was sworn in, a week after his appointment. Marcelo Queiroga got the place after the original candidate, Ludhimila Hajjar, turned down the job.
During his interview for the post, Bolsonaro and one of his lawmaker sons littered Hajjar with questions not only about the contentious pandemic lockdowns, but also about matters of concern to their conservative base, such as abortion, according to two ministers. present at the meeting, who spoke on condition. anonymity because they are not allowed to speak publicly. Avid Bolsonaro supporters have also launched an aggressive smear campaign against her, issued death threats and attempted to sneak into her Brasilia hotel.
The choice of Queiroga, a Bolsonaro loyalist, has convinced some lawmakers that the president still fails to grasp the gravity of the situation.
On Wednesday, Bolsonaro held the first-ever meeting with leaders from all branches of the federal government to coordinate efforts. Once again, he advocated for malaria drugs that have shown no effectiveness in treating COVID-19 and offered no policies to deal with the pandemic.
He also offered no update on the looming risks to the oxygen supply in several states, the dwindling stocks of sedatives for the intubation of COVID-19 patients, or whether the federal government will resume timely reimbursements to governors for increased hospital bed capacity. Of the 26 states and the Federal District of Brazil, 18 report at least 90% intensive care unit occupancy.
The Mato Grosso state health system has already collapsed. Dr Maria Auxiliadora Rosa, director of the Evangelico Hospital in the small town of Vila Bela, said in a video that went viral on social media that she feared there would be no oxygen for patients in the area. ‘here on weekends.
“ We need help, ” Rosa pleaded.
One of the few governors to attend Wednesday’s meeting, Renan Filho d’Alagoas, of the centrist party of the Brazilian Democratic Movement, was baffled by Bolsonaro’s performance.
“ The president is trying to change, he is making an effort, but he still has a lot of doubts and not a lot of conviction, ” Filho told reporters afterwards. “ It sounds like a survival instinct. He’s trying to build a national strategy, but it’s not easy for someone who has been so vocal with his story. ”
Political scientist Luciano Dias, a consultant to the Brasilia-based CAC, said Bolsonaro was at its lowest since starting his administration in January 2019. A Datafolha poll released on March 17 indicates that 54% of Brazilians disapprove of his response to the pandemic, up six percentage points from two months earlier.
“ His declining popularity has caused him to rethink some of his behaviors, such as his interest in vaccines and talking to other authorities, ” Dias said. “ The president had to bow to reality. The continuation of this crisis increases the risk that he will begin to lose unconditional supporters and see his chances of re-election disappear. ”
Opposition lawmaker Alexandre Padilha, former health minister, highlighted another factor forcing Bolsonaro to adapt: the return of his nemesis, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The leftist leader who ruled between 2003 and 2010 has seen his political rights restored this month by Brazil Supreme Court and is a likely candidate for next year’s election.
“ He will move the debate forward in Brazil. He tries to understand the problems, to offer solutions, ” said Padilha.
Da Silva has already presented himself as a counterpoint to Bolsonaro: always wearing face masks in public, supporting activity restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, expressing empathy for the families of the victims and reaching out to leaders foreigners to increase vaccine supply.
Wednesday’s meeting was also ostensibly aimed at mending barriers between Bolsonaro and the Supreme Court, which the president has often accused of undermining his authority during the pandemic by upholding the competence of governors and mayors to impose restrictions on activity. .
During the court session after the meeting with the president, Judge Luis Roberto Barroso offered a sneaky criticism.
“ After a year of delay, they decided to create a commission of experts and doctors, ” Barroso said. “ It was very good. After a year of delay and 300,000 deaths. ”
Meanwhile, a smiling president Jair Bolsonaro met hundreds of supporters to distribute pieces of green and yellow cake on the occasion of his 66th birthday. The mood was jubilant even as the country neared a dark stage of the coronavirus.
Brazil was in political disarray as it exceeded 300,000 deaths from the virus on Wednesday evening. Enemies and allies are imploring the president to change course to stem a recent spike in daily deaths representing nearly a third of the world total.
Bolsonaro this month began to shift his rhetoric about the value of vaccines but continues to deny restrictions on activities he describes as an infringement of personal freedom and continues to promote unproven COVID-19 cures.
“ Should I change my story? Should I become more malleable? Should I give in? Do what the vast majority do? ” Bolsonaro said Monday during a ceremony at the presidential palace. “ If I am convinced to do otherwise, I will. But I haven’t been convinced yet. We need to fight the virus, not the president. ”
Lawmakers have looked for ways to prevail over Bolsonaro. As hospital systems crumble and crucial supplies dry up, four lower house lawmakers told The Associated Press their constituents called them his “ accomplices. ” Two are members of allied parties and spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely.
“ There is a lot of solidarity, but everything has its limit. Everything, ” the president of the house, Bolsonaro’s ally Arthur Lira, told Congress on Wednesday afternoon. “ The political remedies of Congress are known and they are all bitter. Some, fatal. ”
Opposition Senator Alessandro Vieira, who is recovering from COVID-19 at home, said the Senate president would not be able to delay a congressional investigation for much longer. Another prominent senator from a centrist party, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely, predicts the chamber will open an investigation next month. This could further hurt Bolsonaro’s popularity ahead of his 2022 re-election bid.
Bolsonaro has made some overtures to show he takes the pandemic seriously – a year after first declaring it a ‘little flu’. Tuesday night, hours after Brazil released a one-day record, it delivered a national address to blame. variants for the more aggressive spread of the virus and to defend the actions of his administration to sign agreements for more than 500 million doses of the vaccine.
“ We will make 2021 the year of vaccination, ” said Bolsonaro, who until recently cast doubt on the effectiveness of some vaccines while flatly rejecting offers from some producers. Most of the vaccines his health ministry has obtained will not reach Brazilian arms until the second half of 2021. His speech was met with fierce protests in major cities, including the capital Brasilia.
Earlier the same day, the country’s fourth pandemic health minister was sworn in, a week after his appointment. Marcelo Queiroga got the place after the original candidate, Ludhimila Hajjar, turned down the job.
During his interview for the post, Bolsonaro and one of his lawmaker sons littered Hajjar with questions not only about the contentious pandemic lockdowns, but also about matters of concern to their conservative base, such as abortion, according to two ministers. present at the meeting, who spoke on condition. anonymity because they are not allowed to speak publicly. Avid Bolsonaro supporters have also launched an aggressive smear campaign against her, issued death threats and attempted to sneak into her Brasilia hotel.
The choice of Queiroga, a Bolsonaro loyalist, has convinced some lawmakers that the president still fails to grasp the gravity of the situation.
On Wednesday, Bolsonaro held the first-ever meeting with leaders from all branches of the federal government to coordinate efforts. Once again, he advocated for malaria drugs that have shown no effectiveness in treating COVID-19 and offered no policies to deal with the pandemic.
He also offered no update on the looming risks to the oxygen supply in several states, the dwindling stocks of sedatives for the intubation of COVID-19 patients, or whether the federal government will resume timely reimbursements to governors for increased hospital bed capacity. Of the 26 states and the Federal District of Brazil, 18 report at least 90% intensive care unit occupancy.
The Mato Grosso state health system has already collapsed. Dr Maria Auxiliadora Rosa, director of the Evangelico Hospital in the small town of Vila Bela, said in a video that went viral on social media that she feared there would be no oxygen for patients in the area. ‘here on weekends.
“ We need help, ” Rosa pleaded.
One of the few governors to attend Wednesday’s meeting, Renan Filho d’Alagoas, of the centrist party of the Brazilian Democratic Movement, was baffled by Bolsonaro’s performance.
“ The president is trying to change, he is making an effort, but he still has a lot of doubts and not a lot of conviction, ” Filho told reporters afterwards. “ It sounds like a survival instinct. He’s trying to build a national strategy, but it’s not easy for someone who has been so vocal with his story. ”
Political scientist Luciano Dias, a consultant to the Brasilia-based CAC, said Bolsonaro was at its lowest since starting his administration in January 2019. A Datafolha poll released on March 17 indicates that 54% of Brazilians disapprove of his response to the pandemic, up six percentage points from two months earlier.
“ His declining popularity has caused him to rethink some of his behaviors, such as his interest in vaccines and talking to other authorities, ” Dias said. “ The president had to bow to reality. The continuation of this crisis increases the risk that he will begin to lose unconditional supporters and see his chances of re-election disappear. ”
Opposition lawmaker Alexandre Padilha, former health minister, highlighted another factor forcing Bolsonaro to adapt: the return of his nemesis, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The leftist leader who ruled between 2003 and 2010 has seen his political rights restored this month by Brazil Supreme Court and is a likely candidate for next year’s election.
“ He will move the debate forward in Brazil. He tries to understand the problems, to offer solutions, ” said Padilha.
Da Silva has already presented himself as a counterpoint to Bolsonaro: always wearing face masks in public, supporting activity restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, expressing empathy for the families of the victims and reaching out to leaders foreigners to increase vaccine supply.
Wednesday’s meeting was also ostensibly aimed at mending barriers between Bolsonaro and the Supreme Court, which the president has often accused of undermining his authority during the pandemic by upholding the competence of governors and mayors to impose restrictions on activity. .
During the court session after the meeting with the president, Judge Luis Roberto Barroso offered a sneaky criticism.
“ After a year of delay, they decided to create a commission of experts and doctors, ” Barroso said. “ It was very good. After a year of delay and 300,000 deaths. ”
Source link