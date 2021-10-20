World
bolsonaro: Senate report calls for indicting Brazilian leader Bolsonaro over Covid pandemic – Times of India
BRAZIL: ONE Brazilian Senate report recommended on Wednesday to prosecute crimes against humanity and other charges against the president Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly spoiling Brazilthe response of Covid-19 and help the country rank second in the world pandemic number of deaths.
Senator Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of colleagues who spent six months investigating the Brazilian government’s handling of the pandemic. The decision whether or not to lay most charges would rest with the Attorney General of Brazil, a Bolsonaro appointed and ally.
In a nearly 1,200-page report based on the committee’s work, Calheiros called for Bolsonaro to be indicted on charges ranging from quackery and incitement to crime to the misuse of public funds and crimes against l ‘humanity. The report can be amended before the 11-member Senate committee considers approving it; a vote is scheduled for October 26.
The committee “gathered evidence which abundantly demonstrated that the federal government was silent and chose to act in a non-technical and reckless manner,” the report said.
Bolsonaro has consistently downplayed the coronavirus threat and touted disinformation and unproven Covid-19 treatments while ignoring international health guidelines to limit the spread of the disease. He strongly rejected the restriction of activity at the height of the epidemic in Brazil, saying the poor would suffer worse if the economy went to a halt.
The panel investigated allegations that Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic caused many of the more than 600,000 Covid-19 deaths in Brazil. He has repeatedly described the Senate investigation as a political instrument aimed at sabotaging it, denying any wrongdoing in his government’s handling of the pandemic.
“We know we are not responsible for anything. We know we did the right thing from the first moment,” Bolsonaro said Wednesday from Ceara state in the northeast.
Analysts say it’s unclear whether Attorney General Augusto Aras would indict Bolsonaro even though there are legal grounds to do so, and that the report was much more likely to hamper pressure from the president for re-election in a year than making him an accused in a courtroom.
“The major impact of the survey is political, as it generated tons of information that will certainly be used by campaign strategists next year,” said Thiago de Aragao, director of strategy at the consultancy firm. Arko Advice policy.
Calheiros, who was appointed by the committee to write the report, read a summary of the report to the Senate committee. In addition to Bolsonaro, the report recommends charges for current and former members of his administration, dozens of allies, the president’s three sons who are politicians and two companies.
The document must be approved by the commission before being forwarded to the attorney general’s office, who has the power to advance the investigation and possibly file a complaint. In Brazil, members of congressional committees can investigate, but do not have the power to indict.
Pierpaolo Bottini, a Brazilian Bar Association lawyer who advised committee members, told The Associated Press that other avenues of indictment are available in the Senate if the attorney general does not ask the Supreme Court authorization to investigate the president. . But these would go through the president of the Lower House of Congress, another ally of Bolsonaro.
Whether or not the report leads to accusations, it should fuel criticism from the divisive president, whose approval ratings plummeted ahead of his 2022 re-election campaign. The investigation itself has provided a drum of damaging allegations. During months.
During six months of investigation, senators obtained thousands of documents and heard testimony from more than 60 people. Scandals have come to light, such as Bolsonaro has reportedly turned a blind eye to possible corruption in a deal to buy coronavirus vaccines.
Prevent Senior, a Sao Paulo-based hospital chain, has also been accused of forcing doctors to follow the prescription line of unproven drugs touted by Bolsonaro. The company, whose executive director in the Senate report recommends indicting four crimes, has denied any wrongdoing.
By adopting and emphasizing so-called early treatment drugs like the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as “virtually the only government policy to fight the pandemic,” the report says, “Jair Bolsonaro has collaborated strongly in the spread of Covid-19 on Brazilian territory and, as such, has been shown to be the main culprit for the mistakes made by the federal government during the pandemic. ”
Bolsonaro continues to claim that hydroxychloroquine is effective in treating Covid-19, although large, major studies have found it to be ineffective and potentially dangerous. On Wednesday, referring to criticism around his push for chloroquine, he described his plea as a historic event.
“At the time, no one knew how to cure this disease and I had the courage, after listening to many people, especially doctors, to come up with a possible solution.
More recently, senators have heard heartbreaking stories from family members of Covid-19 victims.
On Monday, 19-year-old Giovanna Gomes Mendes da Silva spoke tearfully about the death of her parents and the custody of her 10-year-old sister. His testimony affected the sign language interpreter on the Senate Broadcasting Channel so much that he struggled to contain his emotion and had to be replaced halfway.
“We have lost the people we loved the most,” da Silva told senators. “And I saw that I needed my sister and that she needed me. I leaned over her, just as she leaned over me.”
An earlier version of the Senate report had recommended that the president also be charged with homicide and genocide, although both proposed charges were dropped amid opposition from committee members and fears that claims bombastic words do not undermine the credibility of the report.
Yet the report concluded that the government “deliberately exposed the population to a tangible risk of mass infection,” influenced by a group of unofficial advisers who argued for the continuation of collective immunity long after many. experts said this was not a viable option.
