World
Boko Haram militants kill 8 people in southeastern Niger, defense ministry says – Times of India
NIAMEY: Insurgents of the Islamist group Boko Haram killed four soldiers and four civilians in an attack on the desert town in southeastern Niger of Diffa, the Department of Defense mentionned.
At least six activists were killed in the raid on Friday, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The insurgents attacked Diffa at the end of the afternoon, aboard about fifteen vehicles. After intense fighting, they were repulsed by the security forces,
Boko Haram insurgency broke out in the northeast Nigeria in 2000, but violence frequently spills over into neighboring countries Chad, Niger and Cameroon.
In December, an attack blamed on Boko Haram killed 28 people and burned down 800 houses in the Diffa region.
At least six activists were killed in the raid on Friday, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The insurgents attacked Diffa at the end of the afternoon, aboard about fifteen vehicles. After intense fighting, they were repulsed by the security forces,
Boko Haram insurgency broke out in the northeast Nigeria in 2000, but violence frequently spills over into neighboring countries Chad, Niger and Cameroon.
In December, an attack blamed on Boko Haram killed 28 people and burned down 800 houses in the Diffa region.