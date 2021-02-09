Bodies pile up again in Bolivia as Latin America suffers a long and deadly wave of coronavirus.

In Bolivia, bodies pile up in homes and again in the streets, echoing the horrible pictures from last summer, when a deadly spike in coronavirus infections overwhelmed the country’s fragile medical system. Bolivian police said that in January they recovered 170 bodies of people believed to have died from Covid-19, and health officials said intensive care units are full.

“When 10 or 20 patients die, their beds are full again within hours,” said Carlos Hurtado, a public health epidemiologist in Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s largest city.

The resurgence of the virus in Bolivia is part of a second wave wider across Latin America, where some of the world’s toughest quarantine measures are giving way to pandemic fatigue and concerns about the economy.

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it was revise its growth forecasts for 2021 for Latin America and the Caribbean at 4.1% against 3.6%. Having warned that the surge in cases could threaten an economic recovery that is already expected to take longer than in other parts of the world, the fund predicted that regional production will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.