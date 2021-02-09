Bodies pile up again in Bolivia as Latin America suffers a long and deadly wave of coronavirus.
In Bolivia, bodies pile up in homes and again in the streets, echoing the horrible pictures from last summer, when a deadly spike in coronavirus infections overwhelmed the country’s fragile medical system. Bolivian police said that in January they recovered 170 bodies of people believed to have died from Covid-19, and health officials said intensive care units are full.
“When 10 or 20 patients die, their beds are full again within hours,” said Carlos Hurtado, a public health epidemiologist in Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s largest city.
The resurgence of the virus in Bolivia is part of a second wave wider across Latin America, where some of the world’s toughest quarantine measures are giving way to pandemic fatigue and concerns about the economy.
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it was revise its growth forecasts for 2021 for Latin America and the Caribbean at 4.1% against 3.6%. Having warned that the surge in cases could threaten an economic recovery that is already expected to take longer than in other parts of the world, the fund predicted that regional production will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.
As the number of new cases declines, deaths remain at near-record levels in many parts of the region, even as some governments begin their vaccination efforts.
Brazil and Mexico each recorded on average more than 1,000 deaths per day from Covid-19 for weeks; their total toll in the event of a pandemic is now only exceeded by that of the United States. Deaths in Brazil matched their summer peak, while in Mexico they are much higher than any previous peak, although they have started to decline in recent days.
In Bolivia last summer, death figures reviewed by the New York Times suggested the actual death toll in the country was nearly five times the official toll, indicating that Bolivia had suffered one of the worst epidemics in the world. About 20,000 more people died from June to August compared to previous years, according to Times analysis – a large number in a country of approximately 11 million inhabitants.
Bolivia now reports an average of 60 coronavirus deaths per day, closer to figures from last summer. Experts believe the higher death rate is caused by the most contagious virus variants originating in neighboring Brazil and elsewhere, but they lack the tools to analyze the virus. genetic code.
Despite the increased death rate, Bolivian authorities have failed to implement the quarantine measures used to help stem the first wave of the virus a year ago. Officials in Bolivia and other Latin American countries are touting their fledgling vaccination programs as a reason to avoid lockdowns, even though few countries in the region beyond Brazil have purchased a significant number of doses.
Only 20,000 doses of the vaccine have reached Bolivia, although the government plans to immunize eight million people by September.
