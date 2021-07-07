World
Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russian Far East – Times of India
MOSCOW: Rescuers on Wednesday found bodies of victims a day after a plane crash in a remote region of Russiafrom the Far East, local authorities said.
A Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed on Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently because it was a bad weather landing.
The wreckage was found Tuesday evening on a coastal cliff and in the sea, and the search and rescue operation was suspended until Wednesday morning after dark because the crash site was difficult access in the dark.
The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, said to the state Tass the news agency that the “first bodies are removed (from the water)”. He wouldn’t say how many bodies were found.
Russian media reported on Tuesday that none of the six crew members or 22 passengers on board survived. Palana local government chief Olga Mokhireva was among the passengers, Kamchatka government spokespersons said.
Solodov said on Tuesday that a group of government officials, including transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev will visit Palana on Wednesday.
In 2012, a Antonov An-28 aircraft belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Company crashed into a mountain using the same route as Tuesday’s flight.
A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, had alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.
