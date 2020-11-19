Bobi Wine: arrest of presidential rival sparks deadly protests in Uganda

Supporter of presidential candidate Bobi Wine detained in eastern Uganda

Sixteen people have been killed in two days of protests in Uganda sparked by the arrest of musician-turned-presidential candidate Bobi Wine.

The deaths occurred during security operations, police said in a statement, adding that 65 other people were injured and around 350 arrested.

The cause of the deaths or the nature of the injuries were not disclosed.

Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, was arrested on Wednesday for violating Covid restrictions, police said.

The 38-year-old has been accused of flouting coronavirus prevention guidelines so as not to draw large crowds following a campaign rally in the east of the country.

The musician is one of 11 candidates who challenge President Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986.

The election will take place on January 14 of next year.

On a second day of protests across the country, security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition to disperse people in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Protesters burned tires and trash on the streets and blocked roads in the city. The businesses have closed and there is a strong police presence.

Bobi Wine’s Twitter account shows men in civilian clothes roaming the city, shooting in the air.

Shock and anger at the reaction of the police

By Patience Atuhaire from BBC Africa, Kampala

It is the worst violence to have erupted in the streets of Uganda since Bobi Wine was nominated for the presidential election.

On Thursday morning, the BBC saw members of the security forces entering shopping malls in downtown Kampala to chase people away, or fire tear gas inside to flush them out. Hundreds of traders and their customers flocked with their hands in the air.

Much of the violence is documented by ordinary Ugandans and posted on social media. Ugandans online have expressed anger and shock at the amount of force used by the police – and the lives lost.

The opposition said enforcement of the coronavirus prevention restrictions is being enforced selectively.

Outgoing President Yoweri Museveni continued to campaign uninterrupted – while he did not address the crowds, his supporters gathered to greet him in towns and villages.

A government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo, said the police responded appropriately. He criticized the protesters for not seeking more “peaceful methods” to raise and “resolve” their concerns through legal means.

Bobi WIne’s supporters demand that he be released from police custody. He has not yet been charged.

Earlier this month, dozens of his supporters were arrested as they escorted him through the streets of Kampala when he was allowed by the electoral commission to run in next year’s presidential election. .

Since expressing his presidential ambitions, police and military have repeatedly dispersed his rallies, beaten and detained his supporters.

Last year he was accused of intending to “alarm, annoy or ridicule” the president. He was also charged with inciting violence after being accused of calling on his supporters to physically harm the president.

He denied the allegations.