‘Blue wall of silence’ hit in Derek Chauvin murder trial – Times of India
Police accused of wrongdoing can usually count on the Blue Wall of Silence – protection from fellow police officers that includes everything from shutting off body cameras to refusing to cooperate with investigators. But this is not the case with Derek chauvin, with many colleagues quick to condemn his actions in George floyddeath, some have even taken a stand against him.
Minneapolis Police chief Medaria Arradondo testified that Chauvin was kneeling in handcuffs FloydThe latter’s neck was “by no means fit or fit” in accordance with ministry policy or training. Homicide Detective Lt. Richard Zimmerman said, “If your knee is on a person’s neck, it can kill them.”
Chauvin’s former supervisor, retired sergeant. David Ploeger, testified that the force used on Floyd lasted too long and should have ceased when the black man was handcuffed and stopped resisting. An inspector who had known Chauvin for two decades and an officer who said the accused spent a day while his training officer was also on the witness stand.
The criticism did not start at the trial. Fourteen officers, including Zimmerman, signed an open letter last year saying Chauvin “failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and his life. That’s not who we are.”
It is unclear whether officers are increasingly willing to call a colleague or whether the extraordinary circumstances of this particular case are at stake. While law enforcement agencies across the country have instituted reforms that promote more ethical behavior , some experts say the flawless video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck as the dying man pleads for air is an impetus for his fellow officers to stand up against Chauvin.
“I sincerely wish that I could see the collapse of the Blue Wall, but unfortunately I don’t see it,” said Bill Hall, a former Justice Department ombudsperson who has dealt with cases of brutality and an assistant professor of political science at the ‘Webster University in Missouri.
The damning police testimony – and public criticism – against Chauvin comes from the top of the department, not from the patrol officers. The 14 signatories of the June letter were classified as sergeant or higher. Hall said supervisory police officials were urged to show that the fault lay with the officer, not their policies and procedures.
Yet in June, Minneapolis Police Union chief Lt. Bob Kroll, a generally militant advocate for officers, agreed that Chauvin’s dismissal was justified, calling what was shown on camera “horrible.” “. Meanwhile, the other three officers accused of Floyd’s death, fired shortly after and facing their own trials in August, are likely to blame the much older Chauvin for what happened.
The number of Chauvin’s colleagues in Minneapolis who have turned against him is revealing, said Rick Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
“We usually don’t see a dozen or more police officers from the same agency objecting to actions taken by a police officer,” Rosenfeld said.
This is a far cry from the code of silence that has so long surrounded cases of police brutality and murder in so many places – including Minneapolis.
In 2017, Officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond as she approached Noor’s team car in the driveway behind her house. Testimonies in court showed that an incident commander turned off his body camera while speaking to Noor shortly after the shooting. Other officers told him not to say anything.
Noor was one of the few officers to be sentenced anyway. He is serving a sentence of 12 and a half years in prison.
In another Minnesota case, former St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of the murder of Philando Castile in July 2016. Fellow officers were in court throughout that trial in support of Yanez.
Chauvin still has legal backing from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. The association’s legal defense fund pays for its defense, and is obligated to do so because his years paying dues to his local union have earned him the right to be represented, said Brian Peters, executive director of association.
Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s lawyer, is one of 12 MPPOA lawyers who take turns handling cases involving agents.
Some new programs seek to tackle the blue wall head-on.
In 2015, the New Orleans Police implemented a program called Ethical Policing Is Courageous “or EPIC. The training emphasizes peer intervention if a police officer does something wrong, such as committing an assault. or file evidence.The idea is that if a witness police officer steps in, others will follow suit and peer pressure will stop the bad act.
New Orleans Detective Chief Paul Noel said Floyd’s death could have been avoided if Minneapolis Police had a program like EPIC.
“It would have taken a single officer to say, ‘Hey, let him go,'” Noel said.
But John Kleinig, professor emeritus of criminology at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at City University of New York, believes that in most cases, police will remain inclined to take action that protects their rebel colleagues.
“For the police, it’s not just a question of cover-up,” Kleinig said. “There is a moral impetus to the blue wall of silence. In other words, ‘we owe each other loyalty.'”
