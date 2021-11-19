Bloodied Venezuelan opposition returns to elections for the first time in years
UPATA, Venezuela – His opposition to the authoritarian leader of Venezuela had left him bloodied by government thugs, forced him into hiding in a foreign embassy and pushed him into nearly two years of exile in Italy, where he was selling bread in a train station as he thought from home.
The political distrust of Americo De Grazia had also cost him his marriage and his savings. And yet there he was, back in his hometown in southeastern Venezuela, sweating through his shirt sleeves on stage – one of the thousands of opposition candidates running for Sunday’s election. that they are almost certain to lose.
“We are in a time of turmoil,” De Grazia, 61, told voters as the drums beat behind him, “and that demands that we fight.”
Political parties that oppose Venezuela’s autocratic leader Nicolás Maduro have refused for years to participate in the elections, arguing it would legitimize a man who has spent nearly a decade imprison enemies, detain journalists, co-opt political parties and ban the exercise of their functions to key opposition figures, all this while the country has fallen into a economic and humanitarian crisis.
But on Sunday, the opposition will make a comeback to the polls, presenting candidates in the races for governor and mayor across the country, an about-face, according to them, intended to rally a disillusioned electorate before a future presidential election, which should legally take place in 2024.
Conditions – although nominally better than in previous years, according to the non-partisan Venezuelan Election Observatory – are far from being freely democratic, and the turn is a gamble for the opposition.
Mr Maduro, who faces both economic sanctions and an investigation by the International Criminal Court, is hungry for democratic legitimacy, and he is likely to use the elections to push the United States and the European Union to relax their positions against him.
But change is also a sign of the desperation of many Venezuelans for anything that looks like an attempt at change. And Mr. De Grazia’s fight to become governor of one of the country’s largest states is emblematic of this desperation.
“This election is not free, not fair, not transparent, nothing like it,” he said over lunch a day after a campaign rally where he handed out tiny pieces of paper bearing his name , his face and his personal phone number – a campaign at home in difficult conditions. times. But, “to beat this diet, you have to face it.”
Bolívar, a sprawling state in southeastern Venezuela, is home to steel and aluminum factories and significant deposits of gold, diamonds and coltan. Despite these resources, its population has suffered greatly from the country’s economic decline. Ninety-five percent of the nation now lives in poverty, according to Universidad Católica Andrés Bello de Caracas.
In Bolivar, families line up in front of the kitchens every day, and children regularly die from treatable and preventable diseases – malaria, hydrocephalus, malnutrition – because their parents cannot afford medicine.
In interviews in six municipalities across the state, many people said that an influx of dollars it started two years ago, after Mr. Maduro’s decision to ease economic regulations that once defined his government had spread little beyond the wealthiest families.
Mr. De Grazia is the son of Italian immigrants who opened a chain of bakeries in Bolivar in the 1950s. The original store, Panadería Central, is still open opposite the house where Mr. De Grazia lives with his mother, who runs the bakery.
He entered politics at age 14 and eventually became a vocal critic of the governments of Hugo Chavez and his successor, Mr. Maduro, which presented themselves as champions of a socialist revolution.
Mr. De Grazia’s career has often focused on workers’ rights and corruption in the mining industry. He was a member of Congress for a decade and said he was severely beaten at least four times in the National Assembly. Lastly, the results of which were filmed in 2017, men wearing ski masks left him bleeding on the terrace of the Legislative Assembly.
In 2019, he supported a decision by the President of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, to declare oneself as interim president, an initiative supported by the United States and dozens of other countries.
Subsequently, Mr. Maduro’s government issued orders to capture Mr. De Grazia and many other opposition figures, forcing him to flee. He first went to the Italian Embassy, where he lived for seven months, then to Italy, where he worked in a bakery run by one of his seven children.
It was around this time that his wife issued an ultimatum: Quit politics or we go our separate ways. They separated. “She couldn’t take this life anymore,” he said. “It’s part of the price. “
But in Italy, Mr De Grazia became increasingly convinced that the opposition coalition he once supported had no plan to break the deadlock. He said abstention had left the coalition disconnected from voters and almost unarmed in the fight for a more level playing field in 2024.
In February, he announced he would participate in this year’s vote. He left the coalition and was kicked out of the party he joined at age 14, called Causa R. In April, he declared his candidacy for governor.
Several months later, much of the coalition that had rejected him said they too would participate in the vote. Among the candidates running this year, David Uzcátegui, of Miranda state, called the abstention a “mistake”.
“Voting is an instrument with which you can fight,” he said.
Mr De Grazia and many other opposition candidates have limited chances of winning. In a report ahead of the vote, the Venezuelan Election Observatory said that although the government allowed a wider range of participation in this election than in previous years, it continued to “restrict the full freedom to vote.” in multiple ways, including the illegal use of public funds to campaign for the ruling party.
Hundreds of political prisoners remain locked up, while many voters fear losing benefits if they do not vote for the candidates backed by Maduro.
Key points from the 2021 elections
The opposition vote is also divided between many candidates in Bolivar and elsewhere, a situation that should help provide Mr Maduro with victories. .
Mr De Grazia, who spent his savings – about $ 12,000 – on his campaign, says even if he loses, the effort will have been worth it.
At the rally in Upata recently, he appeared in front of more than 200 supporters, many of whom wore T-shirts bearing his party’s name, Ecologico. A bunch of sunflowers lay at the foot of the stage, green balloons swayed from the rafters, and Mr De Grazia dared to go in his speech where many would not.
“Our fundamental question for Maduro is: where is the gold that was stolen from Bolívar? ” he said. “They cannot continue to steal gold, diamonds and coltan from us and leave us without water, without health care, without services, without transport, without education.
In another election event, Carmelis Urbaneja, 50, a teacher, said Mr De Grazia had inspired her to run for the first time at a local office. “We have lost everything,” she said. “What else do I have to lose?” “
But critics of Mr De Grazia say his bet is not worth it.
Among the most vocal opponents of participation is Mr De Grazia’s former political mentor, Andrés Velásquez, who ran for governor of Bolívar in 2017.
According to the initial vote count published on the website of the National Electoral Council in 2017, he won.
But the results quickly faded, according to international media reports at the time, then the current government candidate and governor, a general named Justo Noguera, was sworn in in a surprise ceremony at midnight.
Last year, a member of the national electoral council, Juan Carlos Delpino, publicly stated that the count had been manipulated.
Bolivar, Velásquez said, was simply too important economically for the government to let an opposition candidate take over.
Mr Velásquez said the same electoral fraud could happen to Mr De Grazia – and that Mr De Grazia and all participating opposition candidates were being used by Mr Maduro.
“He wants to be able to say to the world: ‘In Venezuela there are competitive elections, in Venezuela there is an opposition that can participate.’ “
But, said Velásquez, “there are dictatorships that use the tools of democracy to stay in power.”
“To behave normally in front of an electoral process that has been manipulated in any way, for me, is not fair,” he said. “It’s complicity.
Reporting was provided by Isayen Herrera from Caracas and María Ramírez from Callao, Ciudad Bolívar, El Palmar, Guasipati, Puerto Ordaz and Upata, Venezuela.