Bloodied Venezuelan opposition returns to elections for the first time in years

UPATA, Venezuela – His opposition to the authoritarian leader of Venezuela had left him bloodied by government thugs, forced him into hiding in a foreign embassy and pushed him into nearly two years of exile in Italy, where he was selling bread in a train station as he thought from home.

The political distrust of Americo De Grazia had also cost him his marriage and his savings. And yet there he was, back in his hometown in southeastern Venezuela, sweating through his shirt sleeves on stage – one of the thousands of opposition candidates running for Sunday’s election. that they are almost certain to lose.

“We are in a time of turmoil,” De Grazia, 61, told voters as the drums beat behind him, “and that demands that we fight.”

Political parties that oppose Venezuela’s autocratic leader Nicolás Maduro have refused for years to participate in the elections, arguing it would legitimize a man who has spent nearly a decade imprison enemies, detain journalists, co-opt political parties and ban the exercise of their functions to key opposition figures, all this while the country has fallen into a economic and humanitarian crisis.