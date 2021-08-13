Blocked by Twitter for political reasons: Indian Rahul Gandhi

India’s main opposition leader criticizes Twitter for blocking a tweet about the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of India’s main opposition party, slammed Twitter for blocking a tweet about the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, claiming that the platform engaged in partisan politics.

Criticism of the US-based microblogging giant by the Congress party on Friday comes as Twitter attempts to address concerns raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over compliance issues.

Gandhi’s account, which has 19.5 million followers, was locked after he posted a photo of him with the parents of a girl who was allegedly raped and killed in New Delhi on August 1, saying the family deserved justice .

The girl was from India’s marginalized Dalit community, the so-called “untouchables” elders who sit at the bottom of the Indian caste hierarchy.

Indian law prohibits disclosure of the identity of victims of sexual assault and the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child posted a notice on Twitter calling for Gandhi’s tweet to be deleted.

But Gandhi said in a video released to reporters that by shutting it down, Twitter was interfering in politics and playing into the hands of the Modi government, which is fiercely opposed to Gandhi.

“It is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. It is now evident that Twitter is in fact not a neutral and objective platform. It is something that listens to what the government of the day is saying.

While Gandhi’s account is still active and all of his tweets are visible until August 6, the platform hid his post about the girl and prevented him from tweeting any further, pending his deletion of the tweet.

The accounts of several other congressional leaders have also been locked for tweeting the photo.

A Twitter spokesperson said the platform’s rules were “applied judiciously and impartially.”

“We have taken proactive action on several hundred tweets that have posted an image that violates our rules, and we may continue to do so in accordance with our range of enforcement options,” the spokesperson said in an e -mail.

“Our goal is always to protect the privacy and security of individuals.

Congress spokesman Vineet Punia declined to say whether Gandhi plans to delete the tweet about the girl.

Police have taken four people into custody after the attack, which sparked widespread anger and protests in the capital as the latest case of violence against women in the country.