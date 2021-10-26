Blockchain standard accelerates decarbonization, circular economy and tracking and traceability

MOBI Trusted Trip Standard – co-developed by members such as the European Commission, Dana, DENSO, Hitachi America, Ltd., ITOCHU and Reply – connects decentralized sovereign identities and verified time-stamped location throughout a trip for enable reliable carbon emissions monitoring (TCET) and countless other tracking and traceability applications

ANGELS, October 26, 2021 / CNW / – GHG emissions from transportation account for almost a third of global emissions. They are also expected to grow at a faster rate than any other sector, posing a major challenge in the transition to a low carbon economy. Blockchain has been highlighted as one of the emerging technologies for reducing carbon-intensive practices by organizations such as the United Nations, the European Commission and the World Economic Forum. MOBI and its members today released the Trusted Trip Standard for Track & Trace applications that unlock nearly every decentralized use case imaginable for on-demand, personalized, and usage-based mobility, including carbon monitoring and pollution taxation. The standard aims to make transport more sustainable, fair and accessible.

“Organizations are making bold commitments for a net zero carbon future and will need to embrace blockchain solutions to deliver on their promises. second life use, recycling and end of life. Coupled with other emerging technologies such as AI and IoT, blockchain can dramatically improve measurement, reporting and verification (MRV), thereby generating confidence from all stakeholders, ”Tram said. Vo, MOBI Co-director and founder.

A trip is the journey of a roaming entity – such as a person, smartphone, vehicle, package, or EV battery – from one location to another. It is also the basic unit of information for monetizing mobility in a service economy for consumers, providers and owners of infrastructure. For a trip to be useful and trustworthy by all parties to the transaction, the verified decentralized identity of a roaming entity must be linked to its location in space and time throughout its journey. , as well as a minimum set of industry accepted evidence for each use case. The blockchain acts as a trust anchor in a decentralized network, allowing third parties / network entities to verify ongoing and completed trust journeys.

Why is decentralized identity important? As our lives are increasingly tied to apps, devices and services, we are often subject to data breaches and loss of privacy. A decentralized, standards-based identity system can provide increased security, privacy and control over personal and organizational data.

“The availability and willingness to share data is hampered by the lack of a ‘trusted environment for data sharing’ in all sectors of mobility, where transport operators, users, managers of infrastructure, public authorities, agencies and other relevant stakeholders can easily connect and exchange data in a secure and interoperable manner. “European Commission (SWD (2020) 331 final)

MOBI Trusted Trip is the key primitive enabling intelligent mobility, including upstream and downstream tracking and traceability of the supply chain. It will scale, incentivize and monetize a multitude of new and existing use cases in smart and low-carbon mobility. Current use cases demonstrated by the MOBI community are:

supply chain parts traceability for electric vehicle batteries

maintenance of electric vehicles such as the state of health of the battery (SOH)

reliable monitoring of carbon emissions to verify emissions claims

usage-based charges such as tolls, insurance and electricity charging / sharing

curbside management

incentives and rewards for sustainable behavior

audit of the dealership’s floor plan to reduce the cost of vehicle ownership

envisaged future use cases include verifying green energy sources and verifying the chain of custody of vehicle parts

The MOBI Trusted Trip standard was made possible through contributions from these organizations: Accenture, AWS, BMW Group, Cara7, Car IQ, CEVT, CPChain, Deutscher Auto Dienst GmbH (DAD), Dana, DENSO, European Commission, Ford, Global Battery Alliance (GBA), General Motors (GM), Hitachi America, Ltd., IOTA Foundation, IoTeX, ITOCHU, MEF Forum, Institut Nara, NuCypher, Politecnico di Turin, R3, Reply, Swedish Blockchain Association, Toyota Industries Corporation, University of Urbino and USAA.

“We continue to seek better visibility and traceability throughout our supply chain, and we expect the blockchain-based MOBI trusted travel standard to provide a stable and consistent mechanism to accurately track important parts of our extended operations, ”said Chris Dawson, Senior Director, Purchasing Analysis, Dana Incorporated.

“MOBI Trusted Trip can provide the foundation for many transactional mobility applications, a capability that adds critical layers of traceability, security and carbon reduction for everything that is in motion,” said Roger berg, vice president of DENSO North America R&D. “DENSO is proud to contribute to this revolutionary effort.

“With blockchain and the MOBI Trusted Trip standard, digital evidence of a roaming entity can be verified by other entities. This will enable new use cases for carbon emissions reporting and provide a basis for a carbon neutral future, ”said Dr Harsha Badarinarayan. , vice-president of Hitachi America, Ltd., R&D.

“At Reply, we believe that innovative technologies, such as blockchain, underpin the evolution of the mobility sector, enabling the delivery of new services, a smoother user experience, a collaborative ecosystem and guaranteeing security and traceability natives. The identity and decentralized standards defined within MOBI are essential. pillars of real use case applications that we are working on, ”said Daniela novaro, associate partner, Blockchain response.

About MOBI

MOBI is a non-profit alliance of many of the world’s largest automakers, suppliers, startups, governments, transit agencies, NGOs, insurers / financial institutions, toll highway providers, smart city leaders and tech companies working for accelerate adoption and promote standards in blockchain, distributed ledgers and related technologies.

MOBI and its members create simple blockchain-based standards to identify vehicles, people, businesses and MOBI Trusted Trip to securely exchange and share data, and pay for mobility services, in the aim to make transport more efficient, democratic and affordable. , greener, safer and less congested. MOBI itself is independent of technology and suppliers. For more information on MOBI membership, please contact Griffin Haskins ( griffin@dlt.mobi ) or visit www.dlt.mobi .

