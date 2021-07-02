Blockade and trees sit as protesters try to block Australian mine

Rosebery, Australia – On June 17, Anthony Houston was arrested after trying to block all industrial traffic in an area of ​​rainforest on the island of Tasmania, Australia’s southernmost state.

The local businessman and farmer had set up a chair in the middle of an entrance road to protest a proposed mining operation that would result in the clearing of a large section of ancient trees in the 439,000 hectare rainforest (1,085,000 acres). , known as Tarkine or Takanya.

Remote and sparsely populated, the Tarkine is home to many endangered species and includes a diverse landscape of rugged coastal heathlands, grassy forests and Gondwana-era vegetation that help form Australia’s largest expanse of rainforest. It is also home to a mine owned by the Chinese group Minerals and Metals, which wants to clear an area of ​​285 hectares (704 acres) – roughly the equivalent of 350 football fields – for a new storage facility for mining waste, also known as tailings. mining.

Anthony Houston implements blockade to prevent MMG vehicles from accessing planned site of new waste storage facility [Courtesy of Bob Brown Foundation] Environmentalists say construction at the planned TSF site threatens not only endangered animal and bird species, but also myrtles estimated to be 500 years old [Courtesy of Bob Brown Foundation]

Houston is among dozens of protesters linked to the Bob Brown Foundation (BBF), a Tasmanian conservation group that organizes daily protests against the MMG plan at a site near the town of Rosebery.

“The message I want to get across to all Australians is that it is really important to come and experience what is lost,” Houston said after his release.

“I couldn’t believe the hundred-year-old trees they are cutting down. They spill more in a day than I could plant in a year. It’s like something from Lord of the Rings, we shouldn’t waste places like that.

500 jobs at stake

The MMG mine has been in continuous operation for 85 years, producing mainly zinc, copper, lead and gold ore. The company said a new tailings storage facility (TSF) is critical to mining operations as it stores rock, water and silt that are produced as byproducts of the mining process.

With mining operations and tailings storage being “inextricably linked,” MMG said up to 500 jobs could be lost at Rosebery if the planned TSF does not go ahead.

“The proposed site is currently the only viable option available to MMG, but we are actively exploring all possible options to extend the life of the mine,” the spokesperson said. “This includes the investigation of an alternative site, but at this time we do not have a viable alternative.”

Although MMG does not yet have permission to begin its plan – which involves building a pipeline for toxic materials on the nearby Pieman River – the company is clearing vegetation to build roads and carry out “bases.” baseline and a technical and environmental assessment to support a new tailings storage site. ”.

Since MMG first submitted its TSF proposal in May, activists linked to the BBF have largely shut down MMG’s movements in the region. [Courtesy of Bob Brown Foundation]

But the MMG is meeting fierce resistance from the BBF, which said construction at the site threatens not only endangered animal and bird species, but also myrtles estimated to be 500 years old.

The sponsor of the BBF is Dr Bob Brown, first leader of the Australian Greens in the federal parliament. Since MMG first submitted its TSF proposal in May, activists linked to the foundation have largely shut down MMG’s movements in the region.

Their methods have ranged from sit-ins on the road in the forest to tying themselves onto heavy machinery, as well as establishing a tree sitting high in the forest canopy. Some protesters maintained their sitting position in the trees for two weeks despite freezing winter temperatures.

At least 50 protesters have been arrested since the campaign began on May 18.

“Tasmania is a natural gem in an environmentally devastated world, and the Tarkine region is a place of rugged and scenic beauty,” Brown told Al Jazeera. “It is culturally and environmentally valuable, and it is the last stronghold of the iconic Tasmanian Devil, the world’s largest carnivorous marsupial.”

“Exceptional heritage significance”

Brown said the BBF was not trying to stop the Rosebery mine from operating, but was demanding an alternative site for the TSF.

“MMG, a Chinese state-owned company, wants to come and level an area of ​​rainforest the size of 350 football fields, not to drill for resources but simply to dump their mining waste,” Brown said.

“MMG has stated on several occasions that there are options for this tailings facility. There are alternatives south of the Pieman River, and MMG must look for one that doesn’t destroy the Tarkine Rainforest. “

Although its boundaries are contested because they were never formally defined, the Tarkine was assessed by the Australian Heritage Council in 2013 and found it to be of ‘outstanding importance to national heritage’ both for its ecological values ​​and for its cultural history. The diversity and density of Tarkine’s aboriginal sites – in particular the mounds of shells, or garbage mounds, which confirm an ancient link with the land and the sea – ranks it among “the greatest archaeological sites in the world”.

However, only 4 percent of the area recommended for national heritage protection was subsequently listed by the Australian government.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley is now questioning whether the proposed TSP should go ahead. She was due to announce a decision in early June, but the government’s agriculture, water and environment ministry said in a notice that the deadline had been extended to July 23.

BBF’s protests have sparked national interest in the matter, with nearly two-thirds of Australians polled in a recent poll saying they would back Ley in using his power to stop the proposed clearing of the rainforest and insist that MMG find an alternative site for its TSF.

‘Dangerous’

But in Tasmania, where the mining sector was valued at $ 1.82 billion in 2016 and 2017, there is significant support for the construction of a new TSF for the Rosebery mine.

Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutewin of the Liberal Conservative Party supported the project and attacked the protesters, calling them “radicals” carrying out “dangerous and illegal activities” which “attempt to destroy Tasmanian jobs. who have supported the operation of the Rosebery mine for over 80 years ”.

Julie Crawford, environmental and community superintendent at the mine, told Al Jazeera MMG is committed to finding the “most balanced solution that secures the future of the Rosebery mine”.

“We are still looking to complete preliminary investigations to select the best location for future tailings storage,” she said. “We are now doing the work that will make it possible to make an informed, fact-based decision and pass the necessary environmental approvals and permits. “

The BBF has pledged to continue its campaign, with Brown saying the foundation is ultimately seeking Tarkine to be included in the current Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, which borders the region to the south.

“The Tarkine has already been identified as having values ​​worthy of the protection of the world heritage”, he declared.

“This area should be recognized as such to ensure that it is conserved forever and that the traditional owners are able to maintain their connection to the land. It’s too precious to lose, and MMG needs to be aware that we are not going to give up on this fight.