Blinken to make clear US ‘tough approach’ in first China talks

The United States will tell China it is looking for “deeds, not words” if Beijing wants a change in the tone of bilateral relations, two US officials said on Tuesday, ahead of the secretary of state’s first face-to-face meeting. Antony Blinken with his Chinese counterparts in Alaska.

The high-level talks, scheduled for Thursday, aim to “understand each other” and “take stock” of relations as the new government of US President Joe Biden formulates its Chinese policy, officials said.

Washington will also express its “deep concerns” about China’s actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan and will outline “some specific steps” Beijing needs to take to change course, officials said, telling reporters. the condition of anonymity.

This includes an end to “economic coercion” from Australia, a key US ally, they said.

Talks between Blinken, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and their Chinese peers – Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Chinese Communist Party official Yang Jiechi – come as Beijing pushes for a reset relations after years of deteriorating relations under the former US president. Donald Trump.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during a two hour phone call with Biden in February, called for improved ties based on “the spirit of non-conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.” He warned that any confrontation between the two superpowers would be “disastrous”.

A few weeks later, Wang, the Chinese Foreign Minister, Finished Beijing’s vision of getting “Sino-US relations back on track,” urging Washington as a first step to stop “meddling” in the affairs of Tibet, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan. He also urged Washington to lift “unreasonable tariffs” on Chinese products and remove restrictions on Chinese media as well as educational and cultural groups.

Biden, however, has maintained Trump’s firm stance on China.

He called Beijing “the most serious competitor” of the United States and pledged to face what he called its “attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance”.

“ No illusions about an uncompromising approach ”

Thursday’s talks in Anchorage, Alaska come a week after Biden summoned the first leadership-level summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an informal alliance between the United States, Japan, India and Australia that aims to counter the rise of China.

U.S. officials told reporters that the summit, as well as Blinken’s prosecution visit to Japan and South Korea, were part of the Biden administration’s efforts to formulate a new Chinese policy.

“We come in with what we believe is an increasingly strong hand to come to the table with our Chinese interlocutors,” the official said, adding that the US side “will once again make their deep concerns about a series clear. of issues, whether it is Xinjiang, Hong Kong, China’s economic coercion from our allies and partners, China’s increasingly aggressive activities across the Taiwan Strait ”.

However, the two sides will not enter into detailed negotiations.

“We’re just not there yet,” the official said, adding: “It’s really about having a broader strategic conversation, it’s about communicating the areas in which we intend. to take action and understand where our Chinese interlocutors are. “

Wang and Yang’s contributions to the Alaskan talks will also be “important for where we are going in our strategy for China,” the official continued.

Still, Blinken and Sullivan will describe steps the Chinese side must take to see “substantial progress in the relationship,” including an end to informal trade sanctions against Australia.

“Beijing has spoken of its desire to change the tone of the relationship, and of course we will be looking at actions, not words on that front,” the second official said. “And of course we come to these discussions with a very clear vision of [China’s] a poor record to keep its promises. “

Washington does not have “unrealistic expectations” of the outcome of the meeting, the official said, and for that reason there will be no joint statement.

“I think we are looking to have a pleasant, robust and very frank conversation with a power that is going to be one of our main competitors,” the manager said, adding: “We don’t want them to operate under illusions. .about our uncompromising approach to their very problematic behavior.And on the other hand, of course, this is the opportunity for our guys to hear them.