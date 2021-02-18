Blinken tells his European counterparts the US is ready to open talks with Iran

The New York Times

WASHINGTON – Jabir McKnight woke up on the morning of January 6 feeling unwell. The day before had been great: he and another member of the Congress staff celebrated Founders Day for their historically black fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi. But as McKnight walked this Wednesday to Capitol Hill, where he had always felt safe, images of white supremacist violence in Charleston, South Carolina, and Charlottesville, Va., Began to cross his mind. Hours before the violent pro-Trump mob raged through the halls of Congress, leaving nearly 140 police officers injured and five dead, McKnight recalled that he couldn’t shake the feeling that something very serious was over. about to happen. Sign up for The Morning New York Times newsletter “The writing was on the wall for this,” said McKnight, 23, who is the communications director for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. He cited examples of right-wing violence in recent months and years. “For black employees it’s a little different, because a lot of these attacks are directed at our people,” he said. “We’ve seen these things happen over and over and over again. I don’t think we’ve been blinded by the fact that people who are national terrorists would say, ‘Oh, this is Capitol Hill, we’ll stop there.’ The symbols of racism and white supremacy were on full display at the Capitol on January 6. Rioters paraded the Confederate battle flag through the halls. One man wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, others sported the flag of the fictional country of Kekistan, which mimics a Nazi war flag. The Black Capitol police described the intense racism they endured from the crowd; One of them told Buzzfeed News he had been called a racist insult 15 times, causing him to burst into tears. Only a small percentage of congressional assistants are black. Since the attack, McKnight and others who were in offices near the Capitol complex that day have discussed the proximity of violence among themselves, what it means to experience such a virulent expression of racism. in what is supposed to be a citadel of liberty, and the suspicion they now have of fellow assistants, members of Congress, and the random people they meet as they go about their business on Capitol Hill. “It makes the trauma worse,” McKnight said. “Because when you walk around you don’t know who might have been involved in what.” For some black staff members, the attack on the Capitol was a reminder of how they had tried to avoid people who they believed might be prone to racist violence – only to find them in their workplace. “It was the ugliest display of racism I have ever seen. And I’m from the South, ”says Remmington Belford, 30, communications director for Representative Yvette Clarke, DN.Y. “There is a specific demographic of people who you know are behaving this way and you are walking away from them. These people came to Capitol Hill. The people who believe in genetic supremacy were on Capitol Hill, and they were armed, and they were furious. Staff members described feelings of fear at the physical threat and anger at the psychological damage caused by the crowd. “I never thought I would see the Confederate flag fly through the halls of Congress,” said Mike McQuerry, 50, communications director for Delegate Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands and arraignment officer in the trial of former President Donald Trump. “Even though we think we’ve made progress, we haven’t made much progress.” McQuerry said the white rioters, using force and rage, gained access to parts of the Capitol that had always been closed to him, such as President Nancy Pelosi’s office or the Senate floor. “These insurgents came to places we as staff couldn’t go,” he said, “places we wouldn’t even think of going. McKnight, Belford and McQuerry witnessed the worst of the violence from the fortified offices of the Rayburn Building on the home side of the Capitol complex. “The fear was very present,” Belford said, adding that he had planned two escape routes, including rushing through a window. “So close?” They were a few steps away. Let’s be very clear. There is no force that protects us in Rayburn ”once the rioters violate the Capitol. “We were fortified in our offices,” McKnight said. “You don’t know what’s on the other side of the door. You never knew what was on the other side. We were worried about the sound we heard. Are they here? Are they in the building? The only time you would have known was when it was too late. Everyone was terrified. As they watched the chaos that day, aides said, they feared for their lives, realizing that not only lawmakers could be attacked, but they too. After the siege, congressional assistants reported trouble sleeping and feeling anxious, claustrophobic, angry and depressed. Lawmakers have called for additional resources to meet the mental health needs of employees in response to growing demand. “It was the first time I realized that post-traumatic stress disorder was a thing,” said Belford, from Houston. “As staff, we are still dealing with the trauma.” Despite what they went through that day, McQuerry, who is from Detroit, said staff members felt compelled to continue their work. “There aren’t many of us working here,” he said of black assistants to members of Congress. “It affected us enormously. We just have to get through it. I think we take care of it every day. PTSD is really real. During the riot, some Democratic lawmakers said they believed they could blend in with Republican members of Congress to avoid violence. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., Recently told the House that he recognized his privilege when the thought occurred to him. “Within moments, I realized that blending was not an option available to our color colleagues,” he said. “So I’m here tonight to say to my brothers and sisters in Congress, and across our country: I’m sorry. I am sorry. Because I had never understood, really understood, what privilege really means. Helpers who represent members of color said they were well aware that black lawmakers could be targeted because “our members are among the loudest against Trump’s nefarious and divisive practices,” Belford said. “The fear was very present. We cannot blend in. We cannot not be visible. Our skin color often becomes a target. They were reminded this week of the threats to lawmakers when a senior security official on Tuesday suggested that members of Congress consider upgrading their home security systems to include panic buttons and doors. -keys. In a lengthy note sent to House lawmakers and their aides, Timothy Blodgett, the acting Sergeant-at-Arms, reiterated the steps he advised lawmakers to take to protect their Washington and district offices as well as Their houses. The guidelines – which encouraged refraining from posting information about lawmakers’ appearances at events until they are “safely gone”, using special hoods to reduce exposure to “materials”. “harmful effects” mailed and installing panic buttons in lawmakers’ homes – vividly illustrated the shockwaves following the January 6 attack. Lawmakers have received reports of a handful of specific active threats against the Capitol and members after the attack, and court documents contain detailed plans by members of the pro-Trump mob to kill specific members of Congress . A man threatened to put “a bullet” in the head of Pelosi “on live television”; another threatened to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., that day, according to federal prosecutors. McKnight, who is from Philadelphia, said he spoke with colleagues who felt shocked after moving to Washington. “So where can you go?” McKnight said. “You just moved to DC to work in politics and be in a safe environment, and now that has changed.” As traumatic as the riot was, staff members said they had also received a wave of support. During the attack, Plaskett posted on Twitter a photo of his staff, including McQuerry, telling the public they were safe. McQuerry said he had received a flood of texts containing messages such as “I love you” and “Be careful”. McKnight said he was also inundated with support from friends, family and acquaintances. “We could have lost our lives,” he said. “Not only were people watching, people cared.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company