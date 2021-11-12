World
blinken: Qatar agrees to represent US interests in Afghanistan – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the Gulf nation of Qatar agreed to represent US interests in Afghanistan following the closure of the American embassy in Kabul at the end of August.
Blinken said Qatar would serve as a “protective power” for the United States in Taliban-led Afghanistan, a move which suggests that the Biden the administration has little confidence that it will reopen the embassy in the near future.
Qatar will create an American interests section within its own embassy in Kabul to provide consular and other services to American citizens in Afghanistan, shine noted. Qatar will also assume responsibility for the security and protection of the now vacant US diplomatic facilities in the Afghan capital.
The United States has many Protecting Power agreements in countries where it does not have diplomatic representation. These include Switzerland in Iran, Sweden in North Korea and the Czech Republic in Syria.
Qatar has been a key player in discussions between the Taliban and the United States for many years. It hosted months of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban and has since played a pivotal role in the evacuation of American and other citizens from Afghanistan.
Of the more than 124,000 Americans, lawful permanent residents of the United States and at-risk Afghans who left Afghanistan, about half of them passed through Qatar on U.S. and Qatari military charter flights, Blinken said. .
Blinken said Qatar would serve as a “protective power” for the United States in Taliban-led Afghanistan, a move which suggests that the Biden the administration has little confidence that it will reopen the embassy in the near future.
Qatar will create an American interests section within its own embassy in Kabul to provide consular and other services to American citizens in Afghanistan, shine noted. Qatar will also assume responsibility for the security and protection of the now vacant US diplomatic facilities in the Afghan capital.
The United States has many Protecting Power agreements in countries where it does not have diplomatic representation. These include Switzerland in Iran, Sweden in North Korea and the Czech Republic in Syria.
Qatar has been a key player in discussions between the Taliban and the United States for many years. It hosted months of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban and has since played a pivotal role in the evacuation of American and other citizens from Afghanistan.
Of the more than 124,000 Americans, lawful permanent residents of the United States and at-risk Afghans who left Afghanistan, about half of them passed through Qatar on U.S. and Qatari military charter flights, Blinken said. .