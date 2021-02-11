Blinken ‘not engaged’ on East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital

In an interview with CNN, the US secretary of state refused to commit to East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has refused to commit to the idea of ​​occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of the future Palestinian state, saying the parties must “meet directly and negotiate these so-called status issues. final”.

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer earlier this week, however, Blinken reiterated the Biden administration’s plan to keep the US embassy in Israel in Jerusalem after it was transferred under the administration of former President Trump.

“Yes Yes. And more importantly, we are doing it, ”Blinken said, reiterating a position he said before the inauguration on Jan. 20, saying the Biden administration would maintain the US embassy in Israel in Jerusalem.

Former President Trump announced the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017. The United States moved its Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May of the following year.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long conflict in the Middle East, with the Palestinian Authority (PA) insisting that East Jerusalem – illegally occupied by Israel since 1967 – should serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

When asked if the Biden administration would continue to see the Golan Heights as part of Israel, the senior US diplomat said yes. Israel’s capture of the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 is considered illegal under international law.

“Leaving aside the legal aspects of this issue, in practice the Golan is very important for Israel’s security,” Blinken said in the interview.

“As long as Assad is in power in Syria, as long as Iran is present in Syria, the Iranian-backed militias, the Assad regime itself – all of this poses a significant security threat to Israel, and in In practice, the control of the Golan in this situation, I think, remains of real importance for Israel’s security, ”he added.

“Bias” policy

The comments drew criticism on social media. Political analyst Omar Baddar said the remarks made it clear how “the administration’s policies will be infuriating towards Israel.”

“Blinken explicitly endorses Israel’s illegal and widely condemned statement that Jerusalem is its capital,” Baddar said on Twitter.

“When asked if he would support a Palestinian capital in occupied East Jerusalem (from which Israel is obliged to withdraw under international law), Blinken becomes non-binding,” he added.

The Trump administration has been unfazed in its open support for Israel.

The past four years have anchored American favoritism for Israel through policies such as cutting US aid to the PA and withdrawing funding from the UN refugee agency on which millions of Palestinians depend for education, food and livelihoods.

Going against the international consensus, the Trump administration recognized Israel’s sovereignty over Jerusalem and the occupied Golan Heights and said that settlement building was not illegal.

Almost 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the occupied West Bank. In recent years, settlement expansion has intensified, threatening the viability of an independent Palestinian state under the two-state solution.

While Biden has indicated that his administration will restore Washington’s pre-Trump policy of opposing settlement expansion, he nonetheless asserts “unwavering support” for Israel.

Analysts have previously pointed out that Biden’s Israeli policy is likely to be a continuation, not a reset of the previous administration.